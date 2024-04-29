Australian Billionaire Insists His 800ft ‘Titanic II’ Cruise Ship Is Key To World Peace

Australian billionaire Clive Palmer revives his passion project, Titanic II, a modern replica of the doomed cruise ship that he thinks could solve all the world’s problems.

Given his track record of crashing superyachts and buying Hitler’s old cars, you’d be forgiven for wondering whether Clive Palmer was really the man to take as an authority on world peace or maritime cruising. Alas, none of this has stopped him from reviving a batsh*t passion project that he thinks could save the world.

The Australian billionaire Clive Palmer has reignited plans for the construction of ‘Titanic II’, a modern-day replica of the infamous liner that met its tragic fate over a century ago. With plans initially shelved due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Palmer’s determination to bring this oddball dream to life has refused to wane.

WATCH: World’s Largest Cruise Ship Is Finally Ready

Palmer’s fascination with the Titanic’s story goes far beyond the kind of benign fascination for history that you might expect from a man of his increasing years and very deep pockets. Rather, he sees it as the keystone to his leaving a meaningful legacy. As chairman of Blue Star Line, the company behind the Titanic II project, Palmer hopes to capture the world’s imagination and, in his words, “provide peace” around the world through the shared experience.

The resurrection of Titanic II comes at a time when the world is reeling from the aftermath of several past global crises and getting its teeth into a whole host of new ones. With plans to replicate the grandeur of the original vessel while, thankfully, bringing it up to the mark set by modern safety standards, Titanic II aims to be an unexpected beacon of hope and unity in a world divided…

The ship’s design — meticulously crafted to evoke the opulence of the early 20th-century original — will offer passengers a chance to step back in time… whether that’s a step they actually want to take, however, remains to be seen. From the communal dining halls of the Titanic’s third-class to the luxurious cabins fit for first, Titanic II promises an unforgettable if uncanny journey through history.

Despite initial setbacks and a large dose of healthy scepticism, Palmer remains undeterred, determined to see his vision become a reality. With a number of commercial partnerships already signed off and build plans well underway, Titanic II is a cipher for Palmer’s unexpectedly altruistic ambition to bridge the past with the present and precipitate peace in the process…

“Titanic ll is something that can provide peace. It can be a ship of peace between all countries of the world.” Clive Palmer

As the world eagerly awaits the maiden voyage of Titanic II, one thing is certain: Clive Palmer’s passion project has unexpectedly lofty ambitions. Whether the ship lives up to them, or takes to the water at all, remains to be seen….