Do not past ‘GO’. Do not collect $200. Two cardinal rules every man, woman and child should live their civilian lives by. And now you can add another rule to that: do not attempt Dwayne Johnson’s insane workout for his upcoming film.

I mean you could, but if you knew what the world’s highest paid actor of 2017 had to go through to get there, you’d probably shit your pants hesitate too.

46-year-old Johnson is currently filming his Fast & Furious spin-off film Hobbs & Shaw alongside fellow action guy Jason Statham and cooler guy Idris Elba. What’s interesting is that Johnson has been low-key documenting his journey into reviving his on-screen beast cop known as US Diplomatic Security Agent Luke Hobbs.

His training progress and results? Brutally eye-opening to say the least.

Dwayne Johnson’s Intense 18 Week Program

Back in late October Johnson posted this photo to his Instagram, giving his followers an insight into where he was at physically for the start of Hobbs & Shaw. In the post he outlined his target weight of 260 pounds (120kg) had been achieved regardless of his extensive injuries.

His strength and conditioning coach, Dave Rienzi, gave even more details away on Johnson’s transformation during his other life commitments.

In his own post, he noted:

“Another masterful execution by @therock. One of the most disciplined people on the planet.”

“PREP – 18 weeks starting mid @disneysjunglecruise filming”

“CHALLENGES – Transform the physique while not visibly impacting the current film character.”

“2 week global press tour for @skyscrapermovie.”

“New baby.”

“GOALS- Bring a 2.0 version of the HOBBS PHYSIQUE”

“Manage caloric intake to support focused workouts, full shooting schedule and a touch of sleep deprivation courtesy of Baby Tia.”

“CHEAT MEAL MAGIC – Shifted from pancakes to sushi and cookies.”

Dwayne Johnson’s Cheat Meals

As he mentioned above by Rienzi, sushi is Johnson’s cheat meal of choice. When he needs to look more “filled out”, Johnson gets the green light from Rienzi to smash pizzas for carb loading.

Pay attention to Johnson’s opinion on the whole process.

“As scientific and intellectualized as this process can be – when you strip it all down to brass tacks, it basically means you gotta be fucking nuts to constantly commit to this discipline.”

Dwayne Johnson’s Mid-Shoot Workout Regime

Now just because you’ve reached a target mass and physique at the start of shooting, doesn’t mean you stop training throughout filming. Johnson noted that he had just reached the 40 day mark of the 80 day shoot and he was celebrating…with 183kg hip thrusts.

Dwayne Johnson’s Injuries & Surgeries

Now this isn’t something most people know about Dwayne Johnson. According to his leg day post which includes a 25-30 minute warm-up, Johnson has seen:

5 knee surgeries

2 ruptured discs

1 ruptured achilles

3 emergency hernia repairs at the same time

Quad and Adductor torn off his pelvis

Still want to train like Dwayne Johnson? We suggest you take the easier route and train like a special forces commando instead.