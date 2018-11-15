Do not past ‘GO’. Do not collect $200. Two cardinal rules every man, woman and child should live their civilian lives by. And now you can add another rule to that: do not attempt Dwayne Johnson’s insane workout for his upcoming film.
I mean you could, but if you knew what the world’s highest paid actor of 2017 had to go through to get there, you’d probably
shit your pants hesitate too.
46-year-old Johnson is currently filming his Fast & Furious spin-off film Hobbs & Shaw alongside fellow action guy Jason Statham and cooler guy Idris Elba. What’s interesting is that Johnson has been low-key documenting his journey into reviving his on-screen beast cop known as US Diplomatic Security Agent Luke Hobbs.
His training progress and results? Brutally eye-opening to say the least.
Dwayne Johnson’s Intense 18 Week Program
View this post on Instagram
Dialed in & hit the mark. 260lbs of attitude & classy cuss words. After 18 weeks of disciplined diet & intense training, here’s where I landed my carcass for shooting my FAST & FURIOUS spin-off HOBBS & SHAW. Always room for improvements, but not too bad for a scarred up surgically repaired Brahma Bull who’s injuries always tell the story. Huge THANKS to my strength and conditioning coach @daverienzi for his masterful strategies that’s constantly shifting daily based on how I’m looking/feeling to achieve our goals. THANKS to EVERYONE in my inner circle (including the NASA scientists 😉) who support the big picture – my diet, training, health & wellness, balance, consistency and execution. Finally, THANKS TO ALL THE FANS. My people out there worldwide 🌎 who buy into our grind belief and my philosophy that payin’ our dues is owed on a daily basis. Thanks for rockin’ with me — let’s have some fun and take this HOBBS & SHAW franchise to the next level. #HardestWorkerInTheRoom #Hobbs #NightlyTequilaDrinker 🥃
Back in late October Johnson posted this photo to his Instagram, giving his followers an insight into where he was at physically for the start of Hobbs & Shaw. In the post he outlined his target weight of 260 pounds (120kg) had been achieved regardless of his extensive injuries.
His strength and conditioning coach, Dave Rienzi, gave even more details away on Johnson’s transformation during his other life commitments.
In his own post, he noted:
- “Another masterful execution by @therock. One of the most disciplined people on the planet.”
- “PREP – 18 weeks starting mid @disneysjunglecruise filming”
- “CHALLENGES – Transform the physique while not visibly impacting the current film character.”
- “2 week global press tour for @skyscrapermovie.”
- “New baby.”
- “GOALS- Bring a 2.0 version of the HOBBS PHYSIQUE”
- “Manage caloric intake to support focused workouts, full shooting schedule and a touch of sleep deprivation courtesy of Baby Tia.”
- “CHEAT MEAL MAGIC – Shifted from pancakes to sushi and cookies.”
Dwayne Johnson’s Cheat Meals
As he mentioned above by Rienzi, sushi is Johnson’s cheat meal of choice. When he needs to look more “filled out”, Johnson gets the green light from Rienzi to smash pizzas for carb loading.
View this post on Instagram
Midweek carb up and takin’ these sexy pizzas 🍕 to pound town. Before our big action scenes tomorrow for HOBBS & SHAW, I get that glorious text from my strength and conditioning coach @daverienzi that says, “for your big scene tomorrow we need to fill you out more.. need you to eat pizza tonight and shoot me pics from the gym in the morning” — it worked. Muscle bellies are full, dense and striated. Achieving and maintaining a certain aesthetic for months while filming is such a crazy science that requires constant strategy and a surgical eye from a great coach. As scientific and intellectualized as this process can be – when you strip it all down to brass tacks, it basically means you gotta be fucking nuts to constantly commit to this discipline. Eh, I am what I am 😉🤷🏾♂️👊🏾 #HobbsAndShaw #CommitToTheCharacter #HobbsForTheWin #PizzaPoundTown
Pay attention to Johnson’s opinion on the whole process.
“As scientific and intellectualized as this process can be – when you strip it all down to brass tacks, it basically means you gotta be fucking nuts to constantly commit to this discipline.”
Dwayne Johnson’s Mid-Shoot Workout Regime
View this post on Instagram
Still runnin’ against the wind.. with 405lbs. Puttin’ in the hard work as we just reached the midway production point (just crossed day 40 of an 80 day shoot) for our FAST & FURIOUS spin-off film, HOBBS & SHAW. Blood, sweat, guts, respect – I’ll always lay it all on the line when it comes to doing my job. And right now my job is to build this franchise out and bring the absolute best version of my character, Hobbs I can to the screen. Then crush my cheat meals with embarrassing gluttony 😈 #MidwayPoint #HobbsAndShaw #HardestWorkerInTheRoom
Now just because you’ve reached a target mass and physique at the start of shooting, doesn’t mean you stop training throughout filming. Johnson noted that he had just reached the 40 day mark of the 80 day shoot and he was celebrating…with 183kg hip thrusts.
Dwayne Johnson’s Injuries & Surgeries
View this post on Instagram
Warm up & focus before the storm called LEG DAY. After all my fun lower body injuries/surgeries (5 knee surgeries, 2 ruptured discs, Achilles rupture, quad & adductor torn off my pelvis and 3 emergency hernia repairs all at once) my warm up takes 25-30 min. When overcoming your past demons/ fight thru the discomfort focus on health and wellness build back your muscle with an even greater quality and density apply smart pain management And cheat meals and tequila like a motherf*cker! 😈 🍣 🥃 #FinishingTheWeekStrong #OvercomeThosePastDemons #LegDayInTheIronParadise
Now this isn’t something most people know about Dwayne Johnson. According to his leg day post which includes a 25-30 minute warm-up, Johnson has seen:
- 5 knee surgeries
- 2 ruptured discs
- 1 ruptured achilles
- 3 emergency hernia repairs at the same time
- Quad and Adductor torn off his pelvis
Still want to train like Dwayne Johnson? We suggest you take the easier route and train like a special forces commando instead.