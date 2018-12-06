The King of Wakanda is back but this time he’s ditched the panther suit for something a little more…plaid. Or a lot more plaid.

Chadwick Boseman turned up to The Hollywood Reporter’s Power 100 Women In Entertainment gathering in Los Angeles last night wearing a full-length trench coat shod in blue and red plaid. The sand coloured coat is a daring departure from Boseman’s usual choice of wardrobe which usually features more muted tones.

Nonetheless it’s a killer look on the Black Panther star who paired the coat with dark brown trousers featuring red and white side contrast stripes and a shirt with more contrasting prints than you can throw an infinity stone at.

A pair of black leather dress boots polished off the look nicely.

Hit the gallery to see how the king owned the look.