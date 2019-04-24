Whether it’s your first day of university or your third day on the Inca Trail, you might be thinking that your gym carryall isn’t made of the right materials (in more ways than one).

Inspired in no small part by the evolution of sports-luxe and the growing intersection between athletic wear, street-style, and utilitarian sensibility, backpacks have attracted the lenses of street style photographers and high-street designers as both a key collection piece and outfit accessory. Now you have options aplenty – whether its something affordable, business ready, outdoor orientated or designer – to see you through one misadventure to the next.

While buying a backpack might not be your life’s most crucial decision (you haven’t quite decided between a vintage or new Porsche yet), finding a rock-solid central location for your belongings, earphones and sunglasses deserves a slice of your time, and maybe even your money.

This guide will help you navigate this expanding portion of the accessories market, whether you just need a pack for early morning pre-season training, or a replacement for your old-fogey briefcase that makes you feel like the 50-something accountant you see on the bus every morning.