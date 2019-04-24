THE PLAYBOOK FOR THE MODERN MAN, SIGN UP NOW

Get exclusive content, special offers and latest news delivered to your inbox.

35 Backpacks That Will Make You The World’s Most Stylish Traveller

Load up, look damn good.

Best Backpacks

Whether it’s your first day of university or your third day on the Inca Trail, you might be thinking that your gym carryall isn’t made of the right materials (in more ways than one).

Inspired in no small part by the evolution of sports-luxe and the growing intersection between athletic wear, street-style, and utilitarian sensibility, backpacks have attracted the lenses of street style photographers and high-street designers as both a key collection piece and outfit accessory. Now you have options aplenty – whether its something affordable, business ready, outdoor orientated or designer – to see you through one misadventure to the next.

While buying a backpack might not be your life’s most crucial decision (you haven’t quite decided between a vintage or new Porsche yet), finding a rock-solid central location for your belongings, earphones and sunglasses deserves a slice of your time, and maybe even your money.

This guide will help you navigate this expanding portion of the accessories market, whether you just need a pack for early morning pre-season training, or a replacement for your old-fogey briefcase that makes you feel like the 50-something accountant you see on the bus every morning.

Student (Affordable)

Imagine having to lug around multiple textbooks, workbooks, a selection of pens and highlights to each class without a backpack. It would be downright impossible. The humble backpack has been serving students for as long as it’s been around, enabling them to focus on their studies instead of the logistics of moving books between classes. For a student, a backpack also needs to display their style without breaking the bank, here is our selection of the most study appropriate backpacks.

MKI Miyukizoku 600 Daypack
MKI Miyukizoku 600 Daypack $79
Herschel Supply Settlement Mid Volume 17L Backpack
Herschel Supply Settlement Mid Volume 17L Backpack $84
Eastpak Out of Office Sunday Grey
Eastpak Out of Office Sunday Grey $95
Eastpak Out of Office Camo
Eastpak Out of Office Camo $95
Herschel Supply Pop Quiz Backpack
Herschel Supply Pop Quiz Backpack $115
Rains City Backpack Black
Rains City Backpack $119
Herschel Supply Little America Mid Volume 17L Backpack
Herschel Supply Little America Mid Volume 17L Backpack $139
Saturdays NYC Hannes Backpack Midnight
Saturdays NYC Hannes Backpack Midnight $270

Business, Travel & Commuter

Travel can be an arduous task. You need to be able to quickly access a multitude of different things at quick notice. Even harder, if your a corporate hotshot, you don’t want to look like you’ve just come from your introductions to finance lecture or your about to walk the Pacific Crest Trail. A fine line needs to be tread between practicality and style. The backpack might be the perfect travel bag as it enables enough space, but not too much space as well as enabling you to be able to quickly access anything you might need. An interesting proposition, perhaps it’s time to swap out your briefcase?

Osprey Packs Arcane Small 10L Day Backpack
Osprey Packs Arcane Small 10L Day Backpack $120
The North Face Lineage Ruck 37L Backpack
The North Face Lineage Ruck 37L Backpack $180
Herschel Supply Buckingham Tonal Camo Backpack
Herschel Supply Buckingham Tonal Camo Backpack $182
Eastpak Bust Rugged Black
Eastpak Bust Rugged Black $235
Troubadour Off Piste Rucksack
Troubadour Off Piste Rucksack $244
Horizn Studios Gion 15" Backpack
Horizn Studios Gion 15″ Backpack $248
Arc'teryx Blade 20L Backpack
Arc’teryx Blade 20L Backpack $264
Bellroy Shift Backpack
Bellroy Shift Backpack $307
AllSaints Hayes Leather Rucksack
AllSaints Hayes Leather Rucksack $415
Belstaff Colonial Backpack in Mountain Brown Cotton Canvas
Belstaff Colonial Backpack in Mountain Brown Cotton Canvas $720

Hiking & Skiing

Lets be honest. If your about to climb to Everest basecamp you probably need more room in your backpack than a university student and probably don’t care as much about how you look as a corporate zombie. Welcome to the world of proper backpacks. You could carry your life in one of these or carry enough supplies to cross the Gobi Desert. Whatever you have planned, these will be able to cater to your needs.

Marmot Kompressor Plus 20L Backpack
Marmot Kompressor Plus 20L Backpack $90
Black Diamond Blitz 20L Backpack
Black Diamond Blitz 20L Backpack $110
Timbuk2 Spire 30L Backpack
Timbuk2 Spire 30L Backpack $138
Deuter Airlite 22L Backpack
Deuter Airlite 22L Backpack $153
Haglofs Torsang Backpack
Haglofs Torsang Backpack $180
Arc'teryx Brize 25L Backpack
Arc’teryx Brize 25L Backpack $220
Black Diamond Speed 40L Backpack
Black Diamond Speed 40L Backpack $255
Hyperlite Mountain Gear Daybreak 17L Backpack
Hyperlite Mountain Gear Daybreak 17L Backpack $320

Designer

If you’re more concerned about flexing on everyone with your niche designer backpack than actual practicability. Look no further, these packs are sure to show everyone just how big your Amex bill is for the next month and will keep you looking stylish. A word of warning, don’t attempt to use these for anything to adventurous, they were designed for the catwalk, not a backcountry heli-skiing trip.

Luisaviaroma Sprayground
Luisaviaroma Sprayground $252
Marni Multicolor Functional Backpack
Marni Multicolor Functional Backpack $920
Bally Ferey
Bally Ferey Nylon Backpack in Black $1,050
Saint Laurent City Backpack
Saint Laurent City Backpack $1,315
Loewe ELN Backpack
Loewe ELN Backpack $1,770
William & Son Beige Canvas and Leather Griffin Rucksack
William & Son Beige Canvas and Leather Griffin Rucksack $1,828
Bottega Veneta Multi Functional Interwoven Backpack
Bottega Veneta Multi Functional Interwoven Backpack $2,097
Valentino Valentino Garavani Camouflage Backpack
Valentino Valentino Garavani Camouflage Backpack $2,460
Gucci Large Backpack with LA Angels™ Patch
Gucci Large Backpack with LA Angels™ Patch $2,855
Tom Ford Canvas and Leather Backpack
Tom Ford Canvas and Leather Backpack $2,889

Shop later when you're at home or on your desktop computer by clicking the button below.

Email For Later

Subscribe

Close

The playbook for the modern man

Get the very best of men's style, health, travel & culture delivered to your inbox.

Dont show me this again
z