Whether it’s your first day of university or your third day on the Inca Trail, you might be thinking that your gym carryall isn’t made of the right materials (in more ways than one).
Inspired in no small part by the evolution of sports-luxe and the growing intersection between athletic wear, street-style, and utilitarian sensibility, backpacks have attracted the lenses of street style photographers and high-street designers as both a key collection piece and outfit accessory. Now you have options aplenty – whether its something affordable, business ready, outdoor orientated or designer – to see you through one misadventure to the next.
While buying a backpack might not be your life’s most crucial decision (you haven’t quite decided between a vintage or new Porsche yet), finding a rock-solid central location for your belongings, earphones and sunglasses deserves a slice of your time, and maybe even your money.
This guide will help you navigate this expanding portion of the accessories market, whether you just need a pack for early morning pre-season training, or a replacement for your old-fogey briefcase that makes you feel like the 50-something accountant you see on the bus every morning.
Student (Affordable)
Imagine having to lug around multiple textbooks, workbooks, a selection of pens and highlights to each class without a backpack. It would be downright impossible. The humble backpack has been serving students for as long as it’s been around, enabling them to focus on their studies instead of the logistics of moving books between classes. For a student, a backpack also needs to display their style without breaking the bank, here is our selection of the most study appropriate backpacks.
Business, Travel & Commuter
Travel can be an arduous task. You need to be able to quickly access a multitude of different things at quick notice. Even harder, if your a corporate hotshot, you don’t want to look like you’ve just come from your introductions to finance lecture or your about to walk the Pacific Crest Trail. A fine line needs to be tread between practicality and style. The backpack might be the perfect travel bag as it enables enough space, but not too much space as well as enabling you to be able to quickly access anything you might need. An interesting proposition, perhaps it’s time to swap out your briefcase?
Hiking & Skiing
Lets be honest. If your about to climb to Everest basecamp you probably need more room in your backpack than a university student and probably don’t care as much about how you look as a corporate zombie. Welcome to the world of proper backpacks. You could carry your life in one of these or carry enough supplies to cross the Gobi Desert. Whatever you have planned, these will be able to cater to your needs.
Designer
If you’re more concerned about flexing on everyone with your niche designer backpack than actual practicability. Look no further, these packs are sure to show everyone just how big your Amex bill is for the next month and will keep you looking stylish. A word of warning, don’t attempt to use these for anything to adventurous, they were designed for the catwalk, not a backcountry heli-skiing trip.