This Pristine Italian Island Will Refund You If It Rains On Your Holiday

It’s a ballsy move to take a punt against Mother Nature but Elba Island around Italy’s Archipelago National Park is seemingly up for it. In a bid to encourage tourists to stay and experience the island beyond just its scenic beaches, the destination’s official website is offering opportunistic influencers tourists free accommodation if it rains on their parade during their stay.

More specifically, the island’s tourism website says that for the entire month of May, if it rains for more than two hours between 10am and 8pm, then your overnight stay is free. It sounds like a win-win situation alongside the island’s latest ‘Elba No Rain’ initiative but there are conditions. Guests need to book into one of the hotels or guest houses that are approved for the island’s program so your favourite hotel may not be on the list.

On the flip side if you miss this round in May, the offer will come back again from September 15 till the end of October. So what is there to do on Elba Island besides beach bumming? The location sports a rich history and cool coastal architecture of the European flavour. It’s also famous for being the location where French Emperor Napoleon was exiled before he called it a day.

Those keen can check Elba Island’s website now for a list of participating hotels.

