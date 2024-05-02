Cruises Aren’t Just For Old People: How A Tech-Heavy Ship Switched From Bingo Nights To Viral Delights

While cruising is very popular around the world and in Australia, for many it is still seen as a floating retirement village. But is that right?

Most cruise ship companies will admit that their passenger demographic is also 50 and above. But a new ship has recently launched and they say it ushers in a whole new era in cruising, but who is it for?

The Sun Princess is a 4,300-passenger vessel with 30 dining and bar options and a larger footprint dedicated to entertainment and relaxation than any previous ship.

We sailed for seven days from Rome to Athens to see what the fuss was all about and, as a couple under 40, we were curious to see if this could be the next best way to see the Mediterranean…

What immediately triggered a shift in mentality towards cruising was how technology-forward the experience was. Weeks ahead of the voyage we had access to an app that allowed us to book spa appointments such as a shaves, massage, or pedicure. We could also preplan what we would do when we arrived at the various locations such as Mykonos, Naples and Santorini and make bookings at the numerous restaurants onboard.

When it came to onboarding, we were provided a small tag that you carry with you. This automatically unlocks your door, allows you to be found for drink deliveries, is used for finding your missus in the onboard shops and more. It’s also waterproof, so it survived dips in the pool and spa even when other devices didn’t. Despite being on holiday, we did need to be able to connect to the office for virtual meetings and being at sea was a concern…

An old timer papped enjoying the speedy internet (bottom right). Image: DMARGE

Thankfully, the Sun Princess is equipped with Elon Musk’s magical internet and this enabled us to join video meetings but also upload to social media, stream Netflix and more; this was a pleasant surprise. While the younger generation gets a lot of stick for being glued to their phones, a quick look around the ship showed that even the older generation loved the enhanced connectivity with phones and tablets in hand everywhere. Whether for solitaire or scrolling, it’s a welcomed addition.

From a dining perspective, the food troughs are gone. No more piling your plate with four fried eggs that have sat under a heat lamp for hours. The main dining area has fresh and made-to-order options that still allow you to have the meal you desire but without the risk of contamination and served at a much higher quality.

Classy restaurants are elevated by the total absence of feeding troughs. Image: DMARGE

Sure it means waiting an extra minute to get your food, but where else do you need to be? Items such as croissants, pizza and pasta are all made fresh onboard and from raw ingredients daily. The bakery below deck operates 24/7 producing 6000 bread rolls per day and the butchery is preparing fresh cuts of meat for every dining location.

The restaurants onboard are where the difference was really found. Teppanyaki, sushi, a huge steakhouse, an Irish-style pub, seafood and Italian options are just the start. There are more places to eat different cuisines than there are moments to eat so you won’t try them all unless you stay onboard for multiple weeks.

The food on board far surpassed expectations. Image: DMARGE

One that we did love was the Spellbound by Magic Castle experience which blended a five-star dining experience, and fancy cocktails with magic shows, all in a secret location on the ship, for a moment we forgot we were sailing to our next destination.

When you do arrive at each new location, usually daily, you have easy options to roam on your own or take a guided excursion with the ship. When we stopped in Naples we opted for a day trip to Capri and had ample time to explore, eat, drink, eat, shop, eat, and swim before returning back to the ship for a sunset departure. The room is serviced twice daily, a double espresso or champagne breakfast can be delivered to the room on demand and most of it is often included in your package.

When it’s time to work off the treats, the fitness centre has got you covered. Image: DMARGE

On one of the days we were at sea, we opted to visit the fully equipped gym and fitness centre which while resembling a Fitness First, allows for classes or DIY activities. We spent hours afterwards in the Lotus Spa. This is spread across three levels and features all the services you could expect, including IV treatments for those recovering from the night before. We loved the Enclave which is a large, quiet location to relax in spas, steam rooms, saunas and hot beds.

And this is the key benefit of cruising, you wine and dine, relax and be entertained while your room and luggage is being transported to another country. You can effectively see more in less time and without the regular planes, trains or bus transfers around Europe. As it relates to cruising, there are certainly reasons which are valid for being hesitant but the new Sun Princess is the first to change that conversation with a number of “hold my beer” moments that should not be overlooked.

The view from the top. Image: DMARGE

If you were hoping to sail on the Sun Princess you’ll already need to wait at least 12 months as all voyages are booked out. Princess is already in the process of building the sister ship named Star Princess as demand for this new style of cruising is being globally welcomed.

Geoff Quattromani is an international technology commentator and cruise lover. Geoff sailed from Rome to Athens onboard Sun Princess as a guest of Princess Cruises