Skincare For Men Made Easy: Here’s What You Need To Know



The following article was produced in partnership with Myer.

Aussie men are slowly coming round to skincare, and about time too. For far too long, men have given a great deal of thought to taking care of their bodies — whether that’s through pumping iron in the gym or keeping a well-stocked wardrobe — while neglecting their greatest but most unloved asset: their skin.

While we’re thrilled that the tide seems to be turning, it’s suffice to say that there’s a big, messy world of misinformation out there supplied by brands and creators looking to turn a quick buck without the slightest consideration for what your skin actually needs.

Thankfully, Myer has stepped up to the plate and is here to help blokes everywhere crack their skin’s unique code because it goes without saying that the more you know, the more you glow.

We’re taking a deep dive into some of the best products in their enviable range of male skincare products and sharing insider tips and tricks on how to get the most out of them.

Face Wash

Using face wash is a key step in the daily self-care and grooming routine that many blokes tend to overlook. Hard as it might be to admit, one of the main reasons that men tend to skimp on their skincare routine is that they don’t really know where to start, finding the massive array of brands and products on the market a little overwhelming.

A face wash is one of the easiest and most important places to start when it comes to taking care of your skin, and Clinique’s For Men Oil Control Face Wash is the perfect solution for anyone taking their first tentative steps into skincare and those looking to elevate their regime alike.

Boasting an oil-free formula that thoroughly cleanses any skin type under the sun, this face wash removes excess surface oil, leaves skin feeling fresh and comfortable, and even sets you up for the perfect shave.

Moisturiser

There’s nothing more important than a high-quality daily moisturiser to fight off the effects of the Australian sun, aging and everyday yuks. In fact, we asked Olivier Duvillard, a skincare expert with over 20 years of experience in the cosmetic industry what he thought about men’s moisturisers and this was the first thing he said:

“Moisturising is the single most important step in any skin care regimen” Olivier Duvillard

Nevertheless, choosing the right moisturiser can be a daunting task, especially with all the various types out there — daytime moisturisers, night creams, seasonal variations, you name it. Picking the right type can be a minefield…

If you’re unsure where to start, we recommend the Lab Series Oil Control Daily Moisturizer. Hydrating skin with oil-free moisture and helping prevent shine for up to eight hours, this stuff doesn’t just help you look good day to day but also elevates your skin for the long term: over time, it helps control sebum production and gently exfoliates to visibly tighten pores and improve skin’s clarity.

Hydrating Gels & Serums

If you want to take your hydration game to the next level, then a hydrating gel (sometimes called a ‘serum’) is the perfect move. These water-based lotions are super lightweight in texture and easily absorbed into the skin, often containing a few less emollients and oils than cream-based moisturisers. If you’re prone to oily skin, this switch-up can be a life-changer.

Hydrating the skin without leaving behind a film or residue — again, that’s crucial to avoid the overly shiny look that can often come about if you combine already-oily skin with an oily product — many are formulated with hyaluronic acid which penetrates the skin for deeper, longer-lasting hydration.

SkinCeuticals Hydrating B5 Gel is right on the money in this regard: an oil-free hyaluronic acid serum for combination and oily skin alike, it also contains Vitamin B5 to replenish the skin’s nutrients, leaving you with a restored radiance and smooth complexion.

Mud Masks

Last but certainly not least, we felt it was high time to introduce a little indulgence to the mix. While the above products are all essential daily weapons in any man’s skincare armoury, this next one is something you can use a little more occasionally and with a more pampering vibe in mind…

For far too long, mud masks have been women’s domain, becoming an archetypal image of the ultimate girls’ day out — mud mask on, cucumber slices laid across eyelids, nails being manicured and feet being rubbed — you know what I’m talking about.

In the last couple of years, however, that’s all changed. Rubbing mud all over your face is about as blokey as it gets, at least in the context of a footie or NRL game, so why shouldn’t it be the same at home?

Take the Hunter Lab Charcoal Mud Mask for a spin and see how quickly it’ll convert you. A natural treatment mask crafted with Charcoal and Clay to deeply cleanse pores, along with Aloe Vera, Vitamin A and E to hydrate, soothe, purify and nourish skin, it really does it all. Once you’ve got your daily routine down, this is the cherry on top.

So there you have it fellas, no more excuses; with Myer’s help, we’ve cut through the noise and laid out everything you need to get your skin in tip-top condition and, with winter setting in, there’s never been a better time to get to work.

