Ansel Elgort Spotted In New York Dressed Like Your Aunt Mavis

In today’s world of decade-neutral fashion, it’s easier than you think to mistake one of Hollywood’s hottest rising stars for your Aunt Mavis. To be fair, my Aunt Mavis rocks Gucci and Prada like a champion. And now, apparently, so does Ansel Elgort.

Elgort is currently in New York City visiting Good Morning America and was spotted wearing a very 70s inspired brown suit with flared trousers. The vintage style suit is casually paired with a yellow polo shirt and brown derby shoes. What brand? We presume Gucci or something retro-inspired.

The star doesn’t stop there, completing the look with some diamond-embellished cat-eye sunglasses and a man-oversized bag (note the chic way he’s strolling from the studio to the awaiting black SUV).

All jokes aside, the flared suit is a sign of what’s to come, especially from brands like Gucci and Prada. If you’re feeling that way inclined, we would recommend having a look at Gucci’s latest collection. You may just find the suit that saves Summer, or Winter.

Known for his out-there fashion sense, here are a few more times Ansel has rocked the retro casbah.

Read Next