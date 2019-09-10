THE PLAYBOOK FOR THE MODERN MAN, SIGN UP NOW

Get exclusive content, special offers and latest news delivered to your inbox.

Ansel Elgort Spotted In New York Dressed Like Your Aunt Mavis

70s superstar in the making.

In today’s world of decade-neutral fashion, it’s easier than you think to mistake one of Hollywood’s hottest rising stars for your Aunt Mavis. To be fair, my Aunt Mavis rocks Gucci and Prada like a champion. And now, apparently, so does Ansel Elgort.

Elgort is currently in New York City visiting Good Morning America and was spotted wearing a very 70s inspired brown suit with flared trousers. The vintage style suit is casually paired with a yellow polo shirt and brown derby shoes. What brand? We presume Gucci or something retro-inspired.

The star doesn’t stop there, completing the look with some diamond-embellished cat-eye sunglasses and a man-oversized bag (note the chic way he’s strolling from the studio to the awaiting black SUV).

All jokes aside, the flared suit is a sign of what’s to come, especially from brands like Gucci and Prada. If you’re feeling that way inclined, we would recommend having a look at Gucci’s latest collection. You may just find the suit that saves Summer, or Winter.

Known for his out-there fashion sense, here are a few more times Ansel has rocked the retro casbah.

View this post on Instagram

The Goldfinch in theaters Friday

A post shared by Ansel Elgort (@ansel) on

Read Next

NEW ON D'MARGE

Subscribe

Close

Sign up now,
you magnificent bastard.

Access exclusive content, be the first to know about giveaways
and receive news before your mates.

z