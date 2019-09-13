Congratulations, you’ve just gotten your first bachelor pad or have thrown out the posters from when you were 14, either or, it’s quite an achievement, your growing up. Now, even though you’ve got all of your Ikea furniture sprawled throughout the space, it still, for some reason seems empty and bland. So, it’s probably time to get some art to hang on your walls before people start thinking your some personality-less psychopath.

Why should I get art?

You might feel that art is just an expensive, posh hobby for the well off, but in fact, it is an effective and enjoyable way of demonstrating to others about who you are, what you value, your perspective on culture and the world itself. You might want a photo of Gianni Agnelli on your wall to show your desire to be successful, sophisticated and cool or perhaps your love for relaxation will see you hang one of David Hockney’s paintings on your wall. You might even choose to put up something more abstract like a collection of skateboards. Your personal curation of artwork is really a representation of yourself which, much like the clothes you wear and the car you drive is rather important and well worth both your time and money.

The second key reason why you should be considering delving into the world of art is that it shows you’re cultured. By that we mean you are aware of the greater world around you and the other people, places, things and ideas that it encompasses, which, everyone will respect.

What kind of art should I get?

We’ve whittled the rather complicated and contrived art world into two key styles and mediums that will work well in any bachelor pad. We recognise that we haven’t included every style and medium of ‘artwork’ but these two are your safest and most affordable bets.

Photography:

You’ve all seen a photograph, you’ve also definitely taken one. They’re a simple method of capturing a specific place or person at a specific time. Whilst you might think that you’ve got some great shots of a sunset or that one time you went to Italy, they probably suck, and when seen on anything bigger than your iPhone screen will probably look like they’re comprised of four pixels. As simple as photography may seem is best left to the professionals. Below you can see a great selection of ultra-cool shots of celebrities, architecture, cars and landscapes.

Abstract/prints:

Once an artist has created a print, they’re pretty simple to replicate and hence typically cheaper than other art forms. This accessibility and ease of production has made prints both a really popular medium for artists and a popular choice for bachelors. There is an array of cool prints out there that will perfectly suit your style and personality, whether it be your love for cars, passion for drinking or desire to relax there is a print for you.

Whilst it might seem like a daunting and expensive task to get your pad decked out with the coolest artwork you can, we’ve found a selection of affordable, timeless and ultra-cool pieces just for you.