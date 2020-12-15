IWC Schaffhausen’s New Portugieser Watches Are So Handsome It Hurts

This feature has been produced in partnership with Kennedy.

IWC Schaffhausen is one of the most recognised names in the world of high-end horology. The watchmaker’s reputation for build quality, accuracy and design has been cemented through the release of several expertly crafted watch collections that have spawned imitations the world over.

Without doubt, one of IWC’s most famous lineages is the Portugieser, a timepiece that has a deep and meaningful history and one that has remained in production ever since its inception in the late 1930s.