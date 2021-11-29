Piaget Opens Must-Visit New Luxury Watch ‘Salon’ In Sydney

Sydney’s famous Pitt Street has always been a luxury shopping destination, but in recent years, it’s become somewhat of a watch lover’s nirvana. That’s in no small part thanks to the number of high-profile boutiques that have opened up in the iconic Westfield Sydney CBD department store, including brands like Grand Seiko, Gucci and TAG Heuer.

Now another influential brand calls Westfield Sydney CBD home: Piaget. The 147-year-old Maison, best known for making some of the thinnest and most luxurious watches on the planet, has stunned the Sydney horological landscape by opening an exciting new Piaget Salon in collaboration with Ascentier that sets a new benchmark for savoir-faire and sumptuousness in the Harbour City.

Why ‘salon’? Well, it’s demonstrative of Piaget’s status as both a watchmaker and a jeweller. It’s also demonstrative of their intention to be more than just a traditional watch and jewellery boutique, and become a destination.

That mission in of itself is a reflection of the brand’s history. In 1959, Piaget opened its first Salon at the Rue du Rhône in Geneva – a unique store that became a must-visit social hub of the day. Now, nearly 60 years later, Piaget’s trying to replicate that old-school, customer-focused offering, just by Sydney harbour rather than Lake Geneva.

Inside the Piaget Salon.

Bathed in light and swathes of the iconic Piaget Blue, the Sydney Salon is an inviting, inspiring place to be. Piaget’s famous haute horlogerie et joaillerie take pride of place here: the store crafted like a jewel itself. Different parts of the store showcase Piaget’s myriad collections, including Piaget Polo, Limelight Gala, Possession, Altiplano, and Piaget Rose.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Ascentier on this new Piaget Salon that will play a major role in the expansion of our brand identity in the Australian market. This execution of the interior and exterior design pays homage to the Maison’s foundation of generous and festive values that we know will be welcomed with open arms by Sydney residents,” Gaspard Barthelemy, Piaget Australia’s brand manager relates.

Open seven days a week, you can find the Piaget Salon on Google Maps here.

