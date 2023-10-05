Ange Postecoglou’s Back-to-Back Manager Of The Month Nominations Fuel Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League Title Ambition

Ange Postecoglou’s start to life in London has got off to a flying start, with Tottenham Hotspur sitting second in the league and a handed a chance to go top of the Premier League with a win this weekend. It’s earned the Australian manager his second consecutive Manager of the Month nomination of the season and he’s starting to dream of the top spot.

Only two English teams left in the Premier League can boast of retaining an unbeaten start to the 2023/24 season: Arsenal and Tottenham.

Arsenal, last year’s runner-ups, have been unwavering in their pursuit of the title, sitting just one point behind City at the top of the table. However, their upcoming top-of-the-table clash against City this weekend could potentially result in Arteta’s side suffering their first defeat.

Meanwhile, Tottenham, under the revitalised management of Ange Postecoglou, sit second in the league ahead of their North London rivals, thanks to a superior goal difference… and a result at the weekend could see Spurs go top for the first time this season.

When Postecoglou was asked if fans should temper their title ambitions this season, his response was clear: “No, no, no, let them go, let them enjoy it. I’ve said this before, my role is not to burst peoples’ bubbles. Let them get excited and ahead of themselves, that’s the beauty of being a supporter…”

Tottenham Hotspur have been revitalised under Ange Postecoglou this season. Image: Getty

Buoyed by smart summer signings and a togetherness between everyone at the Club that hasn’t been seen since the early days of Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham Hotspur are flying up the table this season, dominating teams across the park in possession, progressive carries, passes into the opposition box, and, crucially, goals.

RELATED: Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur Side Will Cook In The Premier League Next Season

Only three teams have scored more than Tottenham this season, and it’s a testament to how the new manager wants to play football; his beliefs are simple: it’s fast, attacking football that entertains – something Spurs have been lacking in recent years – and the players and the fans are responding to their new manager’s approach.

It’s earned Tottenham coach Ange Postecoglou another nomination for the Premier League’s Manager of the Month award for September; his second, after the Australian manager took the plaudits in August.

Spurs claimed three wins over Burnley, Sheffield and Liverpool – albeit contentiously – in four Premier League games throughout September, extending their unbeaten run to seven games this season… and a win this weekend over newly-promoted Luton Town will have even the ever-pragmatic Ange Postecolgou dreaming of the top of the Premier League.