Conor McGregor Begins Boxing Training With His 6-Year-Old Son

Written by Ben Esden

Like father like son: Conor McGregor and Conor Jr. prove that you’re never too young to start learning the boxing basics – even on a family summer holiday.

We’re used to seeing McGregor in formidable form whilst he’s parading around the UFC ring; chest out, arms swinging, a true fighting exhibitionist. He lives for the big occasion, marauding about the place and sampling every applause from his green army of fans, it felt as though the fight was already won by the way McGregor made his entrance through the crowd.

So it’s almost strange to see McGregor, the family man – striking a calm and careful figure while he plays with his young son, enjoying a summer break in Montauk, New York. McGregor Jr.’s takes his father’s instructions in his stride; listening intently with each passing call, little Conor’s anticipating his father’s moves and responding well. It’s certainly a different way to spend a relaxing beach holiday, but as McGregor will undoubtedly vouch: it’s never too early to start learning the basics.

WATCH Conor McGregor teaches Conor Jr. boxing basics while on holiday below.

It’s been two years since a horrific leg break in the ring during a trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier forced McGregor to the sidelines of UFC. Injuries and further setbacks have destabilised the Irishman’s highly anticipated return, with Conor himself even admitting that he’ll never be the same following the devastating tibia fracture sustained in July 2021.

McGregor was due to make his return in a blockbuster bout with lightweight contender Michael Chandler, with a proposed fight on the cards for this year. But after failing to enrol on the USADA drug testing pool – UFC’s official anti-doping partner – any hopes for a McGregor comeback this year are dwindling as he could have missed his chance to be cleared to fight in 2023.

The way things are going, if McGregor Jr. keeps up with training I wouldn’t be surprised to see him making his UFC debut before the Notorious makes his long-awaited return to the ring…