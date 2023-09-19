Jay-Z & Beyonce’s $6 Million Per Week Vacation On World’s Most Expensive Superyacht

Written by Finlay Mead

When Jay-Z and Beyoncé choose to vacation aboard a 450-foot-long superyacht that costs $6 million AUD per week to charter, it’s a whole different level of luxury.

Everyone who’s anyone has a massive superyacht at their disposal: from Jeff Bezos’s brand-new $700 million vessel to Putin’s gold-plated gargantuan, these superyachts are about the most luxurious and most private getaway spot available for A-list celebs.

That’s why the power couple consisting of rapper Jay-Z and pop superstar Beyonce are currently aboard the record-breakingly-expensive Flying Fox, sailing around Europe in style. However, unlike their aforementioned counterparts, they can boast spending this particular holiday on the world’s most expensive charter yacht.

Suffice to say, it takes luxury to a whole new level…

WATCH: Here’s Jeff Bezos’ new yacht, for your comparison…

A Floating Paradise

The Flying Fox leaves no stone unturned when it comes to pampering its guests, boasting a multitude of lavish amenities. According to Superyacht Charter, these include:

A spacious pool on the main deck for a refreshing dip. A state-of-the-art cinema for movie enthusiasts. Elevators for easy access between decks. Two helipads capable of accommodating the largest helicopters on the market. A large beach area and swim platforms, providing ample space for leisure and water activities. A two-deck spa, complete with a gym, sauna, hammam, and massage area for ultimate relaxation. A hospital and decompression chamber for added safety and convenience.

Designed by Espen Øino International and built by Lurssen Yachts, the Flying Fox boasts a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, powered by advanced MTU engines. With a maximum speed of 20 knots and a comfortable cruising speed of 10 knots, it offers both performance and comfort, as reported by Supercar Blondie.

The Ultimate Retreat

The Flying Fox can accommodate up to 22 guests and is supported by a crew of 54. Interestingly, the true owner of the Flying Fox remains a closely guarded secret, adding a further (and not much-needed) air of exclusivity to this exceptional vessel.

So, whether you’re in the mood for a relaxing spa day, a cinematic experience, or a refreshing swim, the Flying Fox has it all. A testament to Lurssen’s dedication to detail and their commitment to creating some of the most impressive yachts in the world, you can see why this was the power couple’s vacation vessel of choice.

If you’re looking to vacation like a superstar and indulge in the epitome of luxury, we recommend a casual daydream about this yacht like no other. Unless, of course, you’ve actually got the funds required to take it for a spin. In that instance, we recommend booking immediately…