Matthew Perry Dead At 54: His Tragic Ending Echoed in His Last Instagram Post

The lovable Friends star had recently launched his memoir where we openly discussed his battles with drugs and alcohol over the years.

According to TMZ, police officers found the star unresponsive at home in his jacuzzi. No drugs were found on the scene.

What makes this whole thing more tragic is his final Instagram post which he shared of him enjoying the moonlight in his jacuzzi just 5 days ago.

The caption read ‘Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman’.

Well, Mattman, godspeed. You will be missed.

If you or anyone you know is struggling, please reach out. Help is available.

Lifeline Australia

Hours: Available 24 hours.

Learn more

13 11 14