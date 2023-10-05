Michael Jordan Becomes First Athlete To Join Forbes 400 Richest List With $4.7 Billion Net Worth

NBA’s GOAT Michael Jordan has become the first athlete in history to be counted among Forbes‘ list of the top 400 wealthiest people in America, following the sale of his majority share in his NBA franchise, the Charlotte Hornets at a valuation of $3 billion USD (~$4.7 billion AUD).

We’ve grown accustomed to witnessing Michael Jordan soaring to gravity-defying heights, launching his frame off the polished hardcourt, donning his signature red and white Air Jordans to deliver dunk after dunk; with the news that the six-time NBA Championship winner has sold his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets, it seems he may not return to earth this time.

Since Michael Jordan first made his NBA debut almost 40 years ago, the Chicago Bulls star has earned himself a tasty $94 million USD (~$149 million AUD) across 15 seasons.

RELATED: Shaq, Jordan & LeBron: NBA Champions’ Post Career Profits Will Make Your Eyes Water

According to Forbes, the Charlotte Hornets is only the 27th most valuable team in the NBA, although, in August of this year, Jordan finalised the sale of his majority share at a total valuation of $3 billion USD (~$4.7 billion AUD) – a 17x return on Jordan’s original investment in 2010.

Image: Getty

It’s a remarkable accomplishment; coupled with the partnership deals and endorsements with global brands such as McDonald’s, Gatorade, Hanes, Nike, a NASCAR Racing team, golf courses, steakhouses, and even a stake in a betting company, Forbes estimates Jordan’s total net worth is $3 billion USD (~$4.7 billion AUD), placing him on the Forbes 400 list of America’s wealthiest people – the first athlete in history to do so.

“Michael’s one of the few people that have had success three times,” Washington Wizards, Mystics and Capitals owner, Ted Leonsis, professes. “A lot of entrepreneurs, they make it once. They have a big win, take their winnings, retire and [we] never hear from them again, or they try something a second time and it doesn’t work. He’s had three mega successes,”

Aged 60, NBA legend Michael Jordan sits 379th on the overall list, with a net worth of $3 billion USD (~$4.7 billion AUD).