Six-Time NBA Champion Scottie Pippen Is Coming To Australia To Launch NBL This Season

Written by Ben Esden

NBA Hall of Famer and six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen is heading to Australia for the first time, to launch this season’s National Basketball League.

While many will recognise him from Netflix’s The Last Dance, the 10-part docuseries that chronicles the Chicago Bulls’ quest for their sixth NBA championship during the 1997/98 season, those fortunate enough to have witnessed Scottie Pippen’s unparalleled greatness in real-time will appreciate the significance his presence represents for Australia and the NBL.

Labelled a “massive coup” by NBL bosses, Scottie Pippen will travel to Australia this month for the start of the NBL season; the Chicago Bulls legend will reunite with former teammate and Australian NBA star Luc Langley courtside for the season opener between Melbourne United and South East Melbourne Phoenix on September 28 at John Cain Arena.

Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan won six NBA Championships together. Image: Getty

“I’m delighted to announce I’m going to be heading Down Under for the first time, to help launch the NBL season,” Pippen told NBL.com.au. “I’ve heard a lot about basketball in Australia and the NBL, and I’ve always wanted to come out and see it for myself.”

In a career that spanned nearly three decades, Scottie Pippen is considered to be one of the greatest small forwards in the history of basketball, winning six NBA championships alongside NBA great Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls between 1991 and 1998.

Pippen is also a seven-time NBA All-Star, three-time All-NBA first team member, eight-time NBA All-Defensive first team member and a two-time Olympic Gold Medal winner in 1992 and 1996.

Image: Getty

Pippen will be an official ambassador for the Australian NBL’s season tip-off.

“This is a massive coup for the NBL to have someone of Scottie Pippen’s standing and prominence in the world of basketball, come out and represent our League and brand,” NBL CEO, Dave Stevenson said.

“Through his lasting relationship with Luc Longley, Scottie has always harboured an ambition to come out to Australia to see the NBL and his many fans, and we are delighted to be able to help make that a reality this season.”