‘The Office’ Star Steve Carell Warns F1 Fans Hoping To Gamble At The Las Vegas Grand Prix

Written by Ben Esden

Hollywood’s favourite funny man Steve Carell was a welcomed sight in and around the paddock during the Dutch Grand Prix at the weekend, answering questions from the Sky Sports team about his love of F1, Max Verstappen’s home support, and his rather bleak predictions for high-rollers hoping to win big in Las Vegas.

It’s a usual sight nowadays, seeing celebrities and A-listers walking along the track ahead of the weekend’s big race.

Such is the global interest in Formula 1 now that it’s fast becoming one of the hottest events on the sporting calendar, with tickets already selling out in hours for next year’s races such as the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

By now we would have all heard of the so-called Dive to Survive effect that has swept through the sport, engaging a whole new generation of F1 fans from all over the globe with its fast-paced racing action and evolving narratives.

Las Vegas will host the third Grand Prix in the U.S. this season. Image: Formula 1

And this is no more true than for American audiences, who, for a long time, failed to fall in love with the world’s premier motorsport, opting instead to follow national sporting competitions and leagues such as the NBA, MLB and NFL.

Legendary comedian Steve Carell is certainly no stranger to Formula 1 fandom in the U.S. The Office star has been welcomed in as an honourary member of the Red Bull family, during a recent visit to the Dutch Grand Prix last weekend.

Speaking with the Sky Sports team, Carell revealed he was supporting the hometown boy Max Verstappen whilst on holiday with his family, and witnessed the Dutchman clinch victory for a record ninth consecutive race at his native circuit.

When asked about the prospect of a third Formula 1 Grand Prix held in the U.S., the American actor had a light-hearted warning to F1 fans who are keen to make things interesting…

Now, we’re on the cusp of seeing three North American circuits in the same Formula 1 season for the first time in history; Miami, Austin and the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

It was almost inevitable that Las Vegas would be the chosen site for Formula 1’s third track in the Americas; the famed Sin City nestled in the Nevada desert is an oasis of opulence and the home of the high-roller.