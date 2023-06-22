2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: It’s Time Australian Blokes Give A Sh*t About Women’s Sport

Written by Ben Esden

One month out from a historic FIFA Women’s World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand and the anticipation is rising as fans eagerly wait for the world’s best players to descend on the biggest stage – and as stock in women’s football continues to rise at a rapid rate, this could just be one of the most exciting international tournaments in the history of the women’s game.

This year, Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 Women’s World Cup, bringing the internationally-renowned tournament to this part of the world for the very first time in history. Australia’s national women’s side, the Matildas, will welcome heavyweights Sweden, England, the USA and more to the biggest stadiums across the country, and the competition could not be fiercer.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced that more than one million tickets had been sold to this year’s elite competition, making it on course to be the most attended Women’s World Cup in history, and is expected to be the most significant sporting event in Australia since the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

There are many reasons why Aussie blokes should be paying attention to this Women’s World Cup – beyond the fact that Australia’s actually in with a chance…

Sam Kerr is Australia’s talismanic striker. Image: Getty

Australia could just win the whole thing

The Matildas are one of the favourites to lift this year’s FIFA World Cup – but they’ll have to see off Nigeria, the Republic of Ireland and 7th-ranked side Canada in Group B if they’re to reach the minimum expectation heading into this tournament.

Australia has never made it past the semi-finals of a major tournament but enters this World Cup buoyed by a string of recent wins, and the opportunity to win their first international in front of a record-breaking home crowd.

“That’s why I do what I do every day. That’s why I sacrifice so much, to win a World Cup.” Matildas forward Sam Kerr

The Matildas also boast a world-class double act in the form of Chelsea’s Sam Kerr and Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord who both play in the FA Women’s Super League. Together, these two could hold the keys to the Matildas’ success this World Cup, and following on from a huge 2-0 victory over European Championship winners, England, earlier this year, the Matildas will be full of confidence that they could just go all the way…

“I’m really looking forward to playing the best nations and I think it makes it extra motivational when it’s your teammates, because you just want to smash them.” Matildas defender Ellie Carpenter

Sam Kerr is the cover star of this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup. Image: FIFA 23

Other standout nations such as the USA, France, Spain and Germany will all be vying for a place in this year’s Final held in Sydney’s new Allianz Stadium.

The Matildas’ record-breaking Melbourne send-off

Australia are set to play France eight days before the World Cup kicks off next month. Ticket sales for the friendly match at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium have already surpassed 40,000, with officials expecting a near-capacity crowd turning out in their thousands, keen to send off their national side in style.

“This is truly a momentous time for the sport and, with the world’s attention on Australia during July and August, it will once again demonstrate how football unites Australians like no other sport.” Football Australia CEO James Johnson

Equal pay

England celebrates after winning the European Women’s Championship in 2022. Image: Getty

The immense commercial potential of women’s football globally is undeniable, with more and more people tuning in to watch their favourite players, or attending games in the biggest stadiums in the world. Just last year, a record-breaking 87,192 fans were in attendance as England lifted the European Women’s Championship, and attendance for the Women’s Super League has increased by 200% year-on-year.

“The new agreement reﬂects football’s determination to address issues of gender equity in all facets of the game and build a sustainable financial model.” Football Federation Australia

And this is proving to be beneficial for the players: in a historic deal for women’s football, Football Federation Australia announced that the men’s Socceroos and the women’s Matildas would receive an equal share of team revenue back in 2021. Australia followed the USA by properly investing in women’s football, and its paid dividends, with more and more young girls actively participating in football across the country.

And in a World Cup year, when one of the biggest sporting tournaments ever is about to take place on Australian soil, it’s time to really get behind this world-leading Matildas side, cheering them all the way to lift the World Cup in August.