Emirates Presents The World’s First Self Moisturising Pyjamas

The perils of dry dehydrated skin whilst flying are about to end.

Emirates’ first class passengers on their Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 jets will be offered premium high-tech pyjamas which are made from ‘self moisturising’ fabric.

The material reportedly contains billions of tiny capsules which slowly releases nutrient-rich sea kelp extract to keep skin from drying out during a flight.

Emirates says that their PJs which contain ‘Hydra Active Microcapsule Technology’ can withstand up to 10 washes before they’re reverted back to civilian PJs. This means passengers can use the fancy threads well beyond the aeroplane aisles in hotels or at home.

The game-changing pyjama pack includes an eye mask, matching slippers and a felt pouch. Shower suits in the Airbus A380 will also receive VOYA skincare products along with Bulgari amenity kits in Emirates’ first and business class.

With bold incentives likes this, it’s not surprising that Emirates topped the rankings for Skytrax’s World’s Best Airline in 2016.