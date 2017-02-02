Business Lunch Spots In Sydney Guaranteed To Close Deals

They say in business that time is money so the meeting spot you choose better be worth the time.

Shelve the Happy Hour shenanigans for a few hours and reign in that important client who will launch your career into the stratosphere. Whether it’s modern Australian food or authentic Chinese, these are the best restaurants to host your business lunch in Sydney.

Mr. Wong

Founded by Sydney bar baron Justin Hemmes, Mr. Wong opened its doors in 2012 and has become a firm establishment in serving up modern Cantonese cuisine in a lavish French-colonial setting which will make any potential client swoon. The food’s not bad too with lunch (Yum Cha) and dinner options attentively prepared by seasoned chef and sneaker head, Dan Hong. Amongst the two-level wine cellar is a vast amount of space which means you’ll be able to hold meetings both in an intimate setting or for a larger group. Make sure to book ahead to secure your spot.

3 Bridge St, Sydney

Bentley Restaurant & Bar

Step inside Bentley and treat your business associates to the acclaimed menu of Bentley Restaurant & Bar. The beautifully appointed restaurant decor lends itself to industrial chic and this alone should make it a very encouraging place to impress guests and close deals. Chef and co-owner Brent Savage is the man cooking up the storm with his creative menu designed for those who a re time-poor. Because even a distinguished hustler needs to eat.

Corner of Pitt & Hunter Streets, Sydney

Bambini Trust Restaurant

The home of where media deals normally receive the tick of approval is at the Bambini Trust Restaurant. The space accounts for outdoor seating and splits into two dining areas inside to cater for both small and larger groups. The food and wine is where Bambini really shines though with a solid menu consisting of fine European dishes and some of the smoothest pasta you’ll ever taste. Close your business deal over a fine glass of Riesling or barista prepared coffee.

185 Elizabeth St, Sydney

Rockpool Bar & Grill

One of Sydney’s most reputable restaurants for doing business over lunch is Neil Perry’s Rockpool Bar & Grill. The steak is also pretty damn good too since it made it on our list of Sydney’s best steaks. Inside you’ll find multiple levels of dining including private rooms and dedicated waiters doing their best to provide a service worthy of your clientele’s appraisal. Leather seats, high ceilings, impeccable service and steak. Give that man a pen.

66 Hunter St, Sydney

Aria Restaurant

Chef Matt Moran is a household name in Sydney and it all started with this fine dining establishment in the heart of Sydney Harbour. With north facing views of the iconic landmark paired with expertly curated modern Australian cuisine, the award-winning Aria is constantly featured at the pointy end of Sydney’s best eateries. Taking clients to this establishment is a no brainer.

1 Macquarie St, Sydney

Restaurant Hubert

The latest addition to Sydney’s French dining scene is something that needs to be spoken about. Hidden amongst the high rises of Bligh Street in the Sydney CBD, Hubert does a fine job of taking its customers into another world which begins with a flight of stairs lined with miniature liquor bottles. Keep heading down and you’ll step into a post-war European decor complete with draping red curtains, dark wood and a menu which throws around words terms like ‘Whole Duck’, ‘Chicken Fricassee’ and ‘Clams Normande’.

15 Bligh Street, Sydney

Azuma Japanese Restaurant

Premium food that is both light and fast doesn’t need to take up half your day to prepare. If you or your clients are short of time, Azuma in Sydney’s Chifley Square is the perfect place to hit up for a spot of excellent Japanese. Lunchers can choose from a range of fresh sushi to quick and easy bento boxes which will leave a smile on anyone’s face – even your potential customer.

Level 1, Chifley, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney

Bennelong Restaurant

Don’t be too distracted by the view, the dishes served up by Bennelong are also award-winning stuff by head chef Peter Gilmore. Housed within the sweeping architecture of the Sydney Opera House, Gilmore serves up distinctly Australian flavours that has the aesthetics to match the tastes.

Sydney Opera House, Bennelong Point

Riley Street Garage

Hidden away on a Woolloomooloo side street is a non-descript restaurant which is guaranteed to surprise patrons with its nod to the vintage American automotive workshop. Sleek black wood, exposed frames and a centrally lit bar wrapped around with a dining space makes for the perfect place to entertain guests and close deals. The menu is quintessentially modern Australian with a selection of seafood such as oyster plates.

55 Riley St, Woolloomooloo

Bistrode

Let the light lead you to a flourishing business agreement with the help of Bistrode. This place offers up a good change to Sydney’s tight squeeze restaurants with an open and elegant dining area which serves up modern British cuisine using the finest local produce. It’s another Hemmes establishment so rest assured you’re treating your clients to quality.

1/52 King St, Sydney

Automata

Headed by young gun chef Clayton Wells, Automata is a minimalist junkie’s culinary dream. Given it’s sleek design it should also leave a lot of space for business dealings to be ticked off. Automata’s menu is adventurous with a five course menu that constantly changes. The creativity shines through in the dishes here with a fusion style dining paired with the finest ingredients that are in season. For those in a quick meeting, the bar area serves up a small a la carte menu. Book ahead to lock down a spot.

5 Kensington St, Chippendale

Banksii Bar & Bistro

One of the latest establishments to sprout up at the newly completed Barangaroo precinct is also a perfect spot for suits wheeling and dealing in the surrounding locale. The alfresco style dining area flows out from the interior which mimics the harbour opposite with tones of teal, white and grey doing a fine job of balancing the solid Italian menu on offer.

33 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo

Nomad

Share creative ideas and sign away deals at this Surry Hills icon which is a favourite amongst the locals doing businesses. The restaurant itself is a converted warehouse which serves up cool and contemporary Middle Eastern influenced dishes which can be quickly devoured.

16 Foster St, Surry Hills

Mosaic Restaurant

Take your clients to the next level – literally. Mosaic is located within The Westin Sydney on an overpass surrounded by the heritage stone walls and columns. Modern Australian cuisine is the food agenda here and it’s paired beautifully with the open hotel space and cool designer furniture. There’s also more intimate seating inside the restaurant if talking business out in the open doesn’t sound like your cup of Tetley.

The Westin Sydney, 1 Martin Pl, Sydney

Lotus Restaurant & Dumpling Bar

Another Barangaroo entrant is the newly minted Lotus Restaurant & Dumpling Bar which originally earned its stripes in Walsh Bay before making its way closer to the CBD. Dumplings is the name of the game here and the Lotus team take a modern approach to traditional Chinese flavours. Given their bite-sized nature, talking, eating and doing business should be a breeze.

Shop 8/9, Wulugul Walk, Barangaroo

Monopole

Step away from the bustle of the CBD to Potts Point for some food and business at the intimate Monopole. The dark and elegant space serves up modern European food including cheese platters and a 500-strong boutique wine list.

71A MacLeay St, Potts Point