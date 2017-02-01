Coolest Places To Go Glamping Around Australia

Australia’s great outdoors are greater than most. The country’s dramatic natural landscapes include ancient rainforests, snow-capped mountains, boundless red deserts, and the world’s most spectacular reef.

Inhabiting those vast and wild lands is a plethora of unique critters. There’s the echidnas and quokkas. The kangaroos and koalas. The wallabies and wombats. The platypus, the dingos, the kookaburras, the sharks, the sugar gliders, and… you.

That particular critter occasionally yearns to leave his urban confines in favour of lusher, more natural spaces. He is, however, a creature of refinement and taste, and roughing it like his primitive forebears doesn’t always sound appealing.

Fortunately, ditching civilisation doesn’t have to mean ditching civility. Australia’s many glamping opportunities soothe the urge to merge with Mother Nature while providing your favourite comforts and conveniences. Here you’ll find a few of our top picks by state.

Glamping In Victoria

Cosy Tents | WEBSITE

Nestled in the hills of Victoria’s Hepburn Shire, Cosy Tents lives up to its name. Guests stay in canvas bell tents fully furnished with queen size beds, 1200 thread count linens, cooking utensils, wood burning stoves, and even Bose speakers. For additional fees, your stay can get even cosier with chocolates, champagne, massages, and a brekkie box delivered to your door. Communal facilities include a BBQ area, showers, and a fire pit.

Glamping In South Australia

Ikara Safari Camp | WEBSITE

South Australia’s premiere glamping getaway is Ikara Safari Camp. The camp’s 15 luxury tents in the Flinders Ranges National Park offer direct access to the incredible mountains, gorges, and rock formations of Wilpena Pound. When not exploring their surroundings via walking tours, 4WD rides, mountain biking, and scenic flights, guests unwind in tents equipped with king beds, ensuite bathrooms, reverse cycle air conditioning, private decks, and fire pits.

Glamping In Western Australia

Sal Salis | WEBSITE

Sand dunes and red kangaroos are your neighbours at Sal Salis, a beach-side safari camp on the shores of Ningaloo Reef. The remote location may be one of Australia’s best-kept natural secrets (and your new favourite place to get away from it all). While the elegantly appointed accommodations are exceptional, the highlight of the experience is the location itself. The reef is home to hundreds of species of coral and fish, as well as humpback whales and the gargantuan – but gentle – whale shark.

Karijini Eco Retreat | WEBSITE

The multi-award winning Karijini Eco Retreat is the first and only facility to offer comfortable glamping accommodation in Karijini National Park. Though it’s an unusually plush way to experience the unforgiving bushland, there’s no need to feel guilty about your splurge. The eco-friendly retreat mixes its opulence with solar panels, rechargeable lanterns, recycled timber, natural products, and a gray water treatment facility to maintain the beauty of the land it calls home. A portion of your lodging rate also goes towards the conservation of the park.

Mile End Glamping | WEBSITE

Get off the grid and get into the most unique accommodations to make this list. Guests of Mile End Glamping skip tent life completely in favour of shacking up in light-filled geodesic domes. Each one includes a private bathroom, kitchen, king bed, and an adjacent deck with a private spa bath and BBQ. A mammoth windowed wall ensures you can soak up the beauty of the Margaret River region without ever leaving your dome (though venturing out will put you a short drive from the area’s famous wineries, which are well worth a visit while you’re there).

Glamping In The Northern Territory

Longitude 131° | WEBSITE

We’ve written before about Uluru’s most magical escape, but Longitude 131° is so special it earns another mention. The campsite is set in the spiritual heart of the Red Centre, surrounded by the World Heritage-listed wilderness of Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park and just 20 kilometres from Uluru itself. From your base in one of 15 luxury tents, you’ll feel fully immersed in the extraordinary landscape and its rich cultural history – a rare opportunity Longitude 131° calls “a transcendent experience of discovery.”

Wildman Wilderness Lodge | WEBSITE

Two hours east of Darwin, on the fringe of Kakadu National Park, you’ll find the indulgent safari tents of Wildman Wilderness Lodge. This is bush luxury at its finest: an immersive adventure in Australia’s breathtaking Top End, coupled with gourmet meals, guided tours, and sundowner drinks beside the fire pit. Choose from one of the beautifully designed free-standing cabins or, for a stay closer to nature, a premium safari tent.

Glamping In Queensland

Nightfall Wilderness Camp | WEBSITE

The Nightfall experience replaces the crowds and complexities of everyday life with a slower pace. On the glam front, guests are treated to architect-inspired luxury tents, sumptuous organic cuisine, personalised service, and a smorgasbord of curated experiences. On the classic camping front, the Lamington National Park location provides soaring cliff faces, lush tangled forests, crystal-clear tumbling waters, and a night sky filled with millions of stars.

Spicers Canopy | WEBSITE

At Spicers Canopy, you’ll wake up to a chorus of the Scenic Rim’s birds. You’ll stretch out in your king size bed, then step onto the polished floorboards of your eco tent. You’ll head to the lodge for a hot shower and breakfast, then spend the afternoon exploring the 5000-acre private nature refuge on a guided bush walk. Dinner will be cooked in the outdoor wood-fired pizza oven and dessert will be marshmallows toasted in the fire pit. You’ll end the night with a hot water bottle turndown service, buzzing to start over again in the morning.

Glamping In New South Wales

Tanja Lagoon Camp | WEBSITE

One hundred years ago it was a saw milling site. Fifty years ago it was a dairy farm. Thirty years ago it became a B&B establishment. Now it’s Tanja Lagoon Camp, an eco-sensitive retreat on a small pocket of privately owned land. The site contains just four safari tents – all built by local craftsman using local timber – to make the most of the setting’s bountiful tranquility. You’ll be especially thankful for the peaceful vibe when taking in the lagoon view from your tent’s private deck.

Paperbark Camp | WEBSITE

Just 2.5 hrs drive south of Sydney near the pristine waters and white sand beaches of Jervis Bay, Paperbark Camp offers a blend of fine food and wine, cosy canvas accommodation, and a serene bush setting – the perfect base from which to explore this nature lovers paradise. The camp’s 12 canvas tents are scattered amongst the soaring eucalypts and paperbarks, built above the ground to give privacy and capture the sea breeze. They also include an open-air private en-suite, perfect for bird watching and kangaroo spotting while you enjoy a steaming hot shower.

Glamping In Tasmania

Bruny Island Long Weekend | WEBSITE

The Bruny Island Long Weekend is three-days of guided food, wine, and walking set in the famously unspoiled scenery of Tasmania. A maximum of eight guests will learn how to harvest local oysters, observe nocturnal wildlife, visit a local cheese producer, and venture into the Southern Ocean for a chance to spot dolphins, whales, albatross, and a fur seal colony. Accommodation is a deluxe forest camp where dinner is prepared by the guides as guests sip Tasmanian wine around a roaring campfire. Welcome to the perfect long weekend.