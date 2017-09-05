SIGN UP NOW,
Panerai Unveil New Designs For Their Thinnest Watch Ever

A piece for every occasion.

1 of 4|PAM007280 & PAM00729
2 of 4|PAM00739 & PAM00741
3 of 4|Luminor Due 3 Days Titanio
4 of 4|Luminor Due 3 Days Oro Rosso

Panerai have unveiled the latest quartet of their updated Luminor timepieces with the Luminor Due – the Italian watchmaker’s thinnest watch to date.

Inspired by the Luminor case of the 1950s, the Luminor Due first arrived in 2016 as a working collaboration between the designers and engineers of the Panerai Manufacture.

In its latest iteration the watch re-establishes its rich sporting heritage with contemporary aesthetics across a range of materials, sizes, colours and technical solutions to suit any wearer.

Luminor Due 3 Days Titanio (PAM007280)

Set in a deep blue hue, PAM007280 features a hand-wound mechanical movement in the P.1000 calibre, an entirely in-house creation. This movement drives the hours, minutes and small seconds counter at 9 o’clock whilst the dial itself is a blue sun-brushed design featuring luminous Arabic numerals and hour markers. The watch is set in a 42mm brushed titanium case to ensure lightness whilst boasting a 72 hour power reserve and 30 metres water resistance.

Luminor Due 3 Days Oro Rosso (PAM00741)

The Oro Rosso follows the same technical architecture at the Titanio with the exception of a 42mm case set in 18 carrot polished red gold and a striking ivory dial with contrasting sky blue accents and matching leather strap. Power reserve and water resistance also remains unchanged at 72 hours and 30 metres.

Luminor Due 3 Days Automatic Titanio (PAM00729)

Taking the titanium aesthetic to another level is the Automatic version of the Titanio. This piece features the hand-wound mechanical movement in the P.4000 calibre, another in-house technological creation. The movement drives the hours, minutes, and small seconds which is elegantly displayed on a midnight blue dial featuring a sun-brushed finish and luminous Arabic numerals and hour markers. A small seconds counter sits at the 9 o’clock marker. This timepiece is completed with a 45mm titanium case alongside a 72 hour power reserve and 30 metres of water resistance.

Luminor Due 3 Days Automatic Acciaio (PAM00739)

Similar in technical architecture to the Automatic Titanio, the Acciaio differentiates itself with a 45mm case set in AISI 316L polished steel. The dial colour meanwhile is sun-brushed anthracite paired with luminous Arabic numerals and hour markers. Like the others this piece affords a 72 hour power reserve and 30 metres of water resistance.

