Vacheron Constantin Unveil Two Distinct Timepieces Ahead Of SIHH 2018

2017 may be winding down but Swiss watchmaker Vacheron Constantin still have a few surprises up their sleeve with the unveiling of two distinct timepieces ahead of SIHH 2018.

The first piece comes in the form of the Traditionelle Complete Calendar Collection Excellence Platine, a full calendar wristwatch completed in platinum. The case is a 41mm platinum housing featuring traditional curved lugs and a 30 metres water resistance rating. Flipping the watch around will reveal a transparent caseback which proudly boasts the in-house made automatic calibre 2460QCL automatic movement.

This piece of engineering affords the timepiece a moon phase indicator along with day and date functions. A 40-hour power reserve ensures that the time will continue ticking over even in the absence of movement beyond 24-hours.

The details are all presented on a sand-blasted platinum dial which coincides with the aesthetics of the platinum moonphase disk. This platinum finish is further enhanced with fine details like the blue markings for the date.

Only 100 pieces of the Traditionelle Complete Calendar Collection Excellence Platine will be produced.

Moving into sportier territory, Vacheron Constantin have released two new versions of their Overseas Dual Time which is targeted at the everyday wearer.

The Dual Time features a 41mm stainless steel case which wears Vacheron’s signature bezel design along with an in-house movement in the calibre 5110 DT which affords a respectable 60-hour power reserve. The functions of the Dual Time complication allows for the standard hours, minutes and seconds for the local time and an extra central hand marked with a red arrow which is the home time indicator.

There’s also an AM/PM indicator at the 9 o’clock to make travel timekeeping a breeze whilst an oversized date display sub-dial sits at the 6 o’clock mark for correlation to the local time. Dial colour options for the Overseas Dual Time comes in either a deep blue or silver tone whilst both are paired to a stainless steel bracelet featuring the watchmaker’s proprietary strap changing system which eliminates the need for tools. Included in the package is a blue or black alligator leather strap, and a blue or black rubber strap.

For something a bit more elegant, there’s a Dual time piece featuring an 18K 5N pink gold case with silver-toned dial.

The pieces will officially make their debut in February at SIHH 2018.