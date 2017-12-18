Porsche’s Oldest 911 Has Just Been Restored…And She’s A Bloody Ripper

It took three years worth of old school restoration work for the Porsche Museum to finally deem one particular sports car worthy of a debut.

As it stands today, this 1964 Porsche 911 (901 No. 57) is the oldest vehicle that the Stuttgart automaker currently holds in its inventory. The red coupé rolled off the production floor in October of that year and has survived, albeit barely, after almost five decades of being hidden in a barn.

What makes this vehicle truly special is the fact that it was developed as the successor to the 356 and given the designation of 901. However, just a few weeks after starting production in the autumn of 1964, the coupe had to be renamed due to a trademark dispute. It was from this day that all 901 models would bear the 911 nameplate.

Given that the car had not previously been restored, it gave the present day Porsche engineers and craftsman a chance to restore the car to its purest authentic form from the body work to the engine, transmission, electrics and interior.

Specialists even followed the guideline that parts and fragments had to be retained where possible as opposed to replacing them – a major reason why it took so long to bring this highly historically significant sports car back to life.

