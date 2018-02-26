Gucci Donates US$500,000 To Gun Control Movement

The fierce debate over firearm use in the United States is beginning to reach a tipping point with Gucci becoming the first fashion label to actively join the gun control movement.

Overnight the Italian luxury house announced that it will be donating US$500,000 to March For Our Lives, the organisation which is bringing together next month’s rally in Washington D.C for a push on tighter gun laws. Gucci also announced that people from their own team will be at the event to bolster support.

Whilst many fashion labels tend to stay neutral in the face of volatile political issues like these, Gucci has had a history of getting involved wherever they can. The brand has had its fingers in gender equality movements and anti-poverty campaigns whilst being a direct victim to a shooting tragedy. During the 2016 mass shooting in a Florida nightclub where 49 people were killed, Gucci lost one of its own employees whilst another was critically injured.

The latest mass shooting in Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in which 17 people were killed only serves as a further catalyst for Gucci’s involvement.

“We stand with March For Our Lives and the fearless students across the country who demand that their lives and safety become a priority,” Gucci said in a statement. “We have all been directly or indirectly impacted by these senseless tragedies, and Gucci is proud to join this movement with a donation of US$500,000.”

Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele also chimed in with his sentiments towards those affected. “I am truly moved by the courage of these students,” he said.

“My love is with them and it will be next to them on March 24. I am standing with March for Our Lives and the strong young women and men across the United States who are fighting for their generation and those to come.”

Gucci’s stance follows on from a trialling week for the NRA with major national airlines like United and Delta publicly withdrawing their support from powerful firearms organisation.

Delta is reaching out to the NRA to let them know we will be ending their contract for discounted rates through our group travel program. We will be requesting that the NRA remove our information from their website. — Delta (@Delta) February 24, 2018

United is notifying the NRA that we will no longer offer a discounted rate to their annual meeting and we are asking that the NRA remove our information from their website. — United Airlines (@united) February 24, 2018