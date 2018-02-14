It’s time to welcome the all new Mercedes-AMG G63 to the world.

After much hype about the biggest design overhaul yet for the iconic luxury off-roader, the AMG camp have finally revealed their performance-based G-Wagen overnight. The big news? It will come with insane power figures to match the German carmaker’s track-focused AMG GT R that’s been honed at the Nurburgring.

A tuned 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 under the bonnet now delivers 430kW (577HP) of power and 850Nm of torque – a serious step up from the previous model’s. The new power figure is sent to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic gearbox to bring the 0-100km/h sprint down to 4.5 seconds.

And the aerodynamics to aid top speed? Doesn’t need it. It’s a G-Wagen after all and this one can force itself to 220km/h with the flow efficiency of a luxury toaster on wheels. Those concerned with saving the environment will be glad to know that the SUV comes with cylinder de-activation which help the big drinker achieve a combined fuel consumption of 13.2L/100km.

AMG also tweaked the front and rear suspension to help improve the SUV’s overall drivability both on and off the road. This comes in the form of the AMG’s ride control suspension which allows for adaptive damping for each individual wheel based on road surface.

On the visual front the AMG G63 will be more aggressive than ever even though the new model variant sports smoother lines. This comes in the form of flared wheel arches, twin exhausts, AMG badging and big 22-inch wheels.

Throw in the AMG Night package and customers will receive tinted headlights, tail lights, windows, Obsidian Black mirror housings and the option of 21-inch or 22-inch wheels covered in matte black.

Take a look at the comprehensive promo below to see what the cabin interior’s all about.