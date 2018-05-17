Captain Kirk is back and he’s ageing better than a bottle of expensive red wine from your local supermarket. The latest snaps of Chris Pine hail from the Turner Upfront event in New York City where the 37-year-old actor was rocking one of the colours that men’s style forecasters have been championing for a while – marsala.

The collective call may claim it’s just maroon (or what the hell is marsala?), but there’s actually more complexity to marsala in menswear than you think. The hue is richer and often sits between a red-brown spectrum for a more earthy aesthetic. Natural, not gaudy is the goal.

And for Mr. Pine that look was executed extremely well. A simple classic polo (which Michael B. Jordan nailed earlier this week) in marsala marle is paired with marsala chinos of a different tone – a very important style rule to follow when dressing tops and bottoms in the same tone. Think denim on denim requiring two different tones to work.

The simple yet effective warm season look is finished off with polished loafers in burgundy to add a bit of class without killing the casual vibe.

More to the credit of the colour, it can even give off a unique look under coloured lights and it’s not limited just to spring and summer. Get on it, lads. It’s guaranteed you’ll stand out from the sheep for all the right reasons.