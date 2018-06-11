Hoeotwn hero, David Beckham stepped out for the Kent & Curwen show at London Collections Men. The master of style opted for a military influenced khaki shirt and trouser combination which stole the show.

For those who don’t know, Kent and Curwen is a partnership with David Beckham form a curated wardrobe for the modern man. The brand offers a range of casual menswear comprising of suits, knits, t-shirts and sweatshirts. The brand is distinguishable by the often large rose on their clothing. The fashion show was no different with models walking amongst red roses on table tops whilst guests looked up from below.

David combined his khaki look with desert boots which appear to be making a come back. FYI – He was wearing his Tudor Black Bay watch.

