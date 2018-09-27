Brabus Add Girth To The Mercedes-AMG G63 For Their Monstrous 700 Widestar

When in doubt, just add girth. That’s definitely not what your surgeon said, but it’s what Mercedes’ high performance tuning arm Brabus has done.

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class which debuted earlier this year has finally been given the Brabus treatment and the result is the 700 Widestar – and it’s as subtle as an eggplant on human growth hormones.

The most noticeable aspect is the SUV’s brutish wide body kit which sees a redesigned front and rear end paired to widened and vented wheel arches that add a total of 100mm to the stock body’s width. If that’s not enough to help you stand out, Brabus also offers a vented hood, an aggressive rear spoiler and a roof-mounted LED front light bar.

Wheel size options range from 20-inch to 23-inches to accommodate for the big Brabus brakes but it’s the interior which will really impress. A sports steering wheel complete with centre marker strip is flanked with aluminium paddle shifters and beautifully stitched diamond leather with Brabus insignia just about everywhere.

Under the bonnet resides an engine that’s pretty much a reference to its name – a boosted 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 which now makes 700hp (520kW) and 950Nm of torque. These figures are enough to see the 700 Widestar complete the 0-100km.h sprint in 4.3 seconds.

A revised exhaust which has two modes of loudness will ensure your neighbours know when you’re home – or not depending on if you like them.