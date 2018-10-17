Like painting the town red but are now on a budget? Love cocktails but haven’t a clue how to make them? Cut your teeth on the cities best aperitifs but can’t re-create them at home? Quit shaking: the solution is here.

Cocktail Porter, Australia’s first premium online cocktail subscription service, has launched today, ready to deliver bartender-designed cocktail kits directly to your front door. Intrigued? The Sydney-born concept is now accepting orders for deliveries right across metro Australia—just in time to make summer that bit fruitier.

Cocktail Porter was born when Cameron Northway, founder and managing director of drinks experience agency Sweet&Chilli (and co-founder of Bondi’s hatted bar and restaurant, Rocker), noticed a surge in off-premise sales as a result of increased at home entertaining occasions and an uptake in food delivery services. Seeing this, Northway set out to create a modern, on-demand product for those, “Wanting to shake up their drinks game.”

The idea is this: you get a different cocktail kit delivered each month, each one containing the latest trends in cocktails from bars around Australia and the world, along with easy-to-follow recipes, pre-measured premium spirits, tailored mixers and quality ingredients to create simple but delicious tipples. The kits, set to be delivered on the 14th of each month (if purchased via subscription) or within 3-5 working days (if purchased as a one off), will make between 14 to 18 cocktails per box.

“Each cocktail kit has been designed and curated by Northway and his team of highly lauded Australian bartenders, including Tim Phillips, former Bartender of the Year and owner of award winning bars Bulletin Place and Dead Ringer.”

In today’s press release, Cocktail Porter said they will, “Launch with four signature one off classic cocktail boxes and a limited edition Monthly Membership Box,” adding that, “Each cocktail is tailored to include a unique, bar quality twist.”

“We have designed these kits so that all you have to do is grab some ice, chill the glass, gather some garnish and pop the cork,” says Northway. “We wanted to create a cocktail concept that saved Aussies from having to run around store to store finding the right bottle of alcohol, the right mixer and appropriate garnish. We are sending the recipe and the bottles. You don’t even need to have a cocktail kit at home to make it – use a mason jar or Tupperware to shake up your cocktail. It’s less prep, more play and bang for your buck.”

“Think an espresso martini with grated dark chocolate, a classic gin martini with your choice of different flavoured vermouths, Treacle Old Fashioned, Bloody Mary with a dash of turmeric vinegar and limited edition Spring Cup Spritzer, a delicious summer spritz packaged with Tanqueray London Dry Gin & Ciroc Ultra-Premium Vodka to create two different flavoured cocktails.”

As for prices, “monthly members” boxes are $135 per month. And the first 100 customers to sign up for this service will receive 25% off their first box (making it $99). This means, with each kit making at least 14 cocktails, subscribers are set to spend less than $10 per drink—half the price of cocktails in bars. There are also flexible subscription options, which allow customers to pause or cancel at any time.

Oh and if “Netflix and chiller” describes you better than “dinner party deviant,” don’t worry: one-off purchases are available too.

