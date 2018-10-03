Is it a real resurrection of the coveted Porsche 356 Speedster? Ja. Can you purchase one? Ja. You better have luck on your side and your credit card ready to go though because the German sports car maker will only make 1,948 of them.

The planned open-top 911 will come as a celebration of Porsche’s 70th anniversary whilst also paying tribute to the very first 356 which rolled off the production line in 1948. The chosen colour itself is also a throwback with Guards Red making a return from the 911 Speedster of 1988.

The model which will commence production in 2019 is based off a 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet body which has been modified with a more aerodynamic windshield and shorter side windows. Don’t call this one a cosmetic queen though. The 911 Speedster will be built by Porsche Motorsport in Weissach who have opted to cram it with 911 GT3 parts to ensure the performance matches the cool aesthetics.

The car’s aggressive exterior comes complements of fenders, bonnet and rear engine cover all made from carbon fibre. The Weissach outfit also meddled with the exhaust system and six-speed manual transmission which will be paired with a naturally-aspirated flat six engine packing 500hp and a 9,000rpm redline.

Those who do warm to this car will no doubt appreciate the ‘double bubble’ carbon fibre cover behind the driver and passenger which follows a similar design DNA to the original car’s lines. Other appointments of the car include a lightweight tonneau cover which is held in place with buttons as the car isn’t a traditional soft top convertible.

Keen eyes will also spot retro side mirrors alongside 21-inch centre-lock wheels styled off those found on the 911 RSR and GT3 R. Not a bad way to celebrate the big 7-0 at all. Watch the video below to see how the Stuttgart company threw a party for their fans and rich heritage.