Five Incredibly Cool Floral Fragrances For The Modern Man

There’s a certain segment of men who are bound to insist that floral fragrances are solely the province of women. Oscar Wilde would probably have called them philistines. We’re just going to call them idiots. Style is about experimentation and pushing boundaries, which is just as important in scent as it is in fashion. These five floral fragrances for men prove the gents can rock blossom-based scents just as well as the ladies.

Dior Homme

Dior creates a delicate balance with the floral yet masculine Dior Homme fragrance. The scent is based around iris, a rare note in men’s perfumery that nonetheless feels entirely masculine here. The iris heart is joined by top notes of lavender, sage and bergamot and mid-notes of rich amber, cacao and cardamom. At the base are sexy and luxurious notes of patchouli, leather and Tahitian vanilla. Together it makes for a composition that is both classic and contemporary at the same time.

Carnal Flower by Frederic Malle

The name seems almost incongruous at first glance, but take a sniff of Frederic Malle’s Carnal Flower and you’ll soon see exactly how something as sweet as a flower can also be sexy and sensuous. Notes include bergamot, melon, eucalyptus, ylang-ylang and jasmine. The flower at the heart of this mysterious concoction is tuberose, a symbol of forbidden pleasure that was once thought to have a potent, lustful effect on women. Here’s hoping it still does.

Escentric 02 by Escentric Molecules

Escentric 02 may begin as a clear and clean scent, but it dries down to something unexpectedly warm and sexy. While its sister scent, Molecule 02, is designed around a single note of ambroxan (the manmade substitute for pricey natural ambergris), Escentric 02 blends the note with muscone and vetiver. The effervescent top note is rounded out by hedione (which smells like jasmine), orris and elderflower extract. Wear this one anywhere, but be warned that you’ll probably be craving a gin and tonic.

Velvet Rose & Oud by Jo Malone

Though many of Jo Malone’s releases tend towards the fresh and crisp end of the spectrum, this one is decidedly rich and dark. Velvet Rose & Oud features notes of Damask rose mixed with clove, praline and smoky oud wood. It’s a deeply alluring combination that’s simultaneously floral and woody. Rather than clashing, the wood provides a strong base while the rose adds a welcome light touch to an otherwise heavily masculine composition.

34 Boulevard Saint Germain by Diptyque

Diptyque released 34 Boulevard Saint Germain in 2011 to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The name is taken from the location of Diptyque’s first boutique in Paris. A darker and woodier counterpart to Diptyque’s L’eau de Trente-Quartre, 34 Boulevard Saint Germain features a chypre backbone, a base of woods and balms, and top notes that include blackcurrant, citrus, pink pepper, and spices. The florals are all in the heart, which is composed of rose, geranium, iris, violet and tuberose.

