New Porsche 911 Lands With Extra Power & A Futuristic Twist

Brace yourselves, Stuttgart junkies. The brand new Porsche 911 (type 992) has officially arrived and it’s faster, wider, more powerful and more digital than ever.

After endless spy shots trickling from the Nurburgring and other parts of the world, the new 911 was finally unveiled today at this year’s L.A Auto Show.

The iconic sports car now enters its eighth generation and with that milestone comes a host of modern appointments to a classic silhouette.

First on the menu: speed.

Porsche have enlisted their new generation flat-six turbocharged engines that are their most powerful units to date. The new 911 Carrera S model will pack 331kW, 22kW increase over its predecessor, thanks to an improved injection process mated to a new turbocharger layout and charge air cooling system. Power will be delivered to the ground via Porsche’s latest eight-speed dual-clutch transmission as standard.

This combination is enough to see the 911 Carrera 4S with all-wheel-drive send the 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.6 seconds whilst the rear-wheel-drive Carrera S will do it in 3.7 seconds. That’s faster than their outgoing models by 0.4 seconds in both cases.

Customers who want to go even quicker can tick the optional Sport Chrono Package which shaves off another 0.2 seconds, though by this stage we’ll just recommend you wait for the GT2 and GT3 variants.

The top speed of the new 911s are 308km/h for the Carrera S and 306 km/h 4S, respectively. And for those who care about the environment, there’s no hybrid drivetrain but there is a claimed fuel consumption of 8.9 l/100 km for the S and 9.0 l/100 km for the 4S.

And finally for dessert, we have the brand new 911 design language.

The quintessential 911 DNA remains but what changes in the new model is a clear nod to the future – more specifically, the demands of the future customer.

The exterior now features wider wheel housings on all corners to accommodate massive 20-inch wheels up front and 21-inch wheels in the rear (a new car trend we spoke about this week). This also means the body is now 45mm wider.

There’s also cool new appointments like recessed door handles help the new 911 look more streamlined whilst a redesigned front end and rear taillight bar make for a beautiful display at dusk.

The 911 headlight shape can never be messed with too much so the designers instead installed cool matrix LED headlights which should be able to blind deer from 5km away.

And apart from the front and rear sections, the entire outer skin is now made from aluminium.

The interior of the Porsche 911 992 now features a completely new look thanks to a big 10.9-inch touchscreen monitor, intelligent control and chassis elements as well as innovative ‘assistance systems’ to ensure this classic sports car is ready for the digital world.

What’s an assistance system? The Porsche Wet Mode which makes driving on wet roads safer by detecting water on the road alongside optional Night Vision Assist with thermal imaging camera (we’re thinking Predator), as well as more real-time connectivity than you can poke a USB stick at.

Pricing-wise, the new 911 Carrera S will retail in Australia from $265,000 whilst the 911 Carrera 4S will go from from $281,100. Arrival will be the second quarter of 2019.