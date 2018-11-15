Tudor Unveils The Glamour Double Date With David Beckham

Tudor has seen a lot of love in recent times especially since it debuted the cool GMT Black Bay as a genuinely affordable alternative to a Rolex.

This time around they’ve released another looker, albeit with a little less hype. The Tudor Glamour Double Date is the Swiss watchmaker’s latest elegant offering bearing all the hallmarks of a classic dress watch complete with a brand new movement and a choice of variations.

The watch’s subtle lines culminate in a 42mm polished steel case paired to four different dial designs:

Silver with yellow gold-pleated hour markers

Black with rhodium-plated yellow gold-pleated hour markers

Champagne colour with yellow gold-pleated hour markers

Opaline with blued indices, with or without diamonds

The bezel also gets an option of steel or steel and yellow gold double bezel with a polished finish.

The gem of course lies in the Double Date’s movement, a new Manufacture Calibre developed in-house by Tudor. This provides the watch with a small seconds function at 6 o’clock as well as a double date function at 12 o’clock – a first under the Tudor Manufacture Calibre family. The MT5641 Calibre is also certified by the Swiss Official Chronometer Testing Institute (COSC) to ensure precision timekeeping.

The date change meanwhile is instantaneous with adjustment sorted directly via the crown. An open caseback design also shows off the internals.

The watch is polished off with a 70-hour power reserve, a waterproof rating of 100 metres and a choice of steel, steel and yellow gold or matte brown alligator leather strap options.