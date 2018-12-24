THE PLAYBOOK FOR THE MODERN MAN, SIGN UP NOW

Wrangling Sydney’s Best DUDE FOOD With Masterchef’s Hayden Quinn

“You know you’re good friends when you’re squeezing lime on your mate’s taco.”

What’s the most important thing in a man’s life? Is it family? Work? Our guess is it’s probably food. Big, over the top, man food. We call ‘dude food’ and we’re going hunting for it.

We asked former Masterchef contestant and JEEP ambassador, Hayden Quinn and Tim Coleman to hunt down Sydney’s best dude food locations. Think fried chicken, smoked meats, pastries, tacos and more. If it’s big and naughty we’re going to be eating it.

To get from each location we jump in the super-capable and iconic JEEP Wrangler. The Wrangler has long been the perfect car for those who like to get away. From beaches to mountains the versatile JEEP Wrangler is the car for the modern man who likes to go places. It also happens to be the perfect car for dude food expeditions.

So strap on your loose tracksuit pants, we’re about to go eating.

