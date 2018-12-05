How To Turn A Simple Hoodie Into A Modern Style Statement

Comfort-lovers rejoice. Men’s fashion is now even more relaxed with sportswear looking more like luxury wear and luxury wear kicking back into leisure mode.

What does this mean? The (once sloppy) hooded sweatshirt or hoodie is yours for the luxurious taking. But, before you start rocking one to your next wedding ceremony, there are a few rules to follow.

Let’s get into it starting with a quick history lesson.

Origins Of The Hoodie

Like most pieces in men’s fashion, the hoodie had humble beginnings. Sportswear label Champion began making sweatshirts in the early 1930s, adding a hood to them to protect athletes and labourers from the elements. Meanwhile, college sporting teams began asking for warmer apparel for winter which lead the hoodie to become adopted by young America during the sixties.

By the seventies, hip-hop culture was developing in the streets of New York. Here, the hoodie was popularised by graffiti artists, break dancers and trouble-makers, all wanting in some way to eschew the police, concealed by hoods. By the eighties, renegade skaters were hoodie purveyors too, while the hard-edge gangsta rap of the nineties cemented the hooded sweatshirt as a sign of societal rebellion and subculture inclusion. Welcome to the hood.

Fast forward twenty years and the hoodie’s cloaking abilities now serve a different purpose thanks to its incredible comfort and premium twist.

What Makes A Good Hoodie

Performance and invisibility aren’t the only priorities for today’s hoodie. “When shopping for your next hoodie, look for quality craftsmanship, a nice fit and versatility,” explains Sean Venturi, co-founder of Venroy in Sydney.

How To Wear A Hoodie

The zip variety, much like blazer, is designed to be worn open or zipped depending on the weather and overall outfit.

“You can wear the zip-through smartly. And, it’s more versatile. You can take it off without messing up your hair, and unzip once inside if you start to feel warm,” says Sean.

The pullover variety is slightly roomier in shape. Higher neck lines, slide slits and the absence of a ribbed hem are more common with this type too, elevating comfort over class.

“This style is the iconic hoodie style and is associated with staying warm and cosy. Ultimately, it should be kept at home. That said, still look around for a sophisticated version. Hoodies are about sophisticated comfort – looking good while lounging on the couch.”

Hoodie Fitment Rules

As a rule: the hoodie should to be fitted. Shoulders should be snug, with the sides of the hoodie following the drape of the torso. A billowy body immediately creates a sloppy, weekend dad look. Functionally, it makes layering tough and messy, creating bunching, rolls of fabric when placed underneath a topcoat or jacket. If the hoodie is your outerwear piece you can afford more room. Every guy should have one fitted and one relaxed hoodie, to have both style bases covered.

“Again, think comfort. Never go for a super tight fit. But, a nicely fitted hoodie is a far better look for dressing up and dressing down. If you’re wearing a long sleeve shirt, you want to have enough room to get your hand up the sleeve, comfortably. And, the fit needs to allow for over-layering, chucking on a jacket, smoothly, over the hoodie, without bunching,” says Sean.

Hoodie Fabrics

You also need to pick the right fabric. Cotton jersey is the original (and the best). It’s loved by athletes and now urban gents alike. The cotton stops air from penetrating (thus, keeping warm), it absorbs sweat, and is breathable when body temperatures warm up underneath. Plus, jersey is super comfortable. Look to loopback cotton (it will say so on the tag) for the transitional seasons – spring or autumn.

“Look for a hoodie that’s ‘fully fashioned’, where the hoodie’s material pieces aren’t just cut and sewn together. Instead, they’re knitted together at the seams. For example, a waffle knit. Cashmere is the ultimate in refinement. It just looks more high-end,” says Sean. “So, opt for a cashmere-cotton blend which is soft but durable. Also as a waffle knit, it’s instantly more breathable too.”

Hoodie Do’s & Don’ts

No longer just for the gym (or couch) junkie, the hoodie can be worn in the street, to a nice restaurant and even to (some) work places. Here are the hoodie do’s and don’ts for the contemporary man:

Do consider the purpose of your hoodie. Streetwear? Look for more relaxed, cotton jersey fits. Smart? Opt for cashmere or silk-cotton blend, for a better quality, nicer looking finish.

consider the purpose of your hoodie. Streetwear? Look for more relaxed, cotton jersey fits. Smart? Opt for cashmere or silk-cotton blend, for a better quality, nicer looking finish. Do wear it with tailoring, worn as a blazer with a shirt and tie. As an inner layer piece, it’s a sporty alternative to a waist coat or cardigan — just be sure to have the fit snug and the hood neatly hung at the back of neck.

wear it with tailoring, worn as a blazer with a shirt and tie. As an inner layer piece, it’s a sporty alternative to a waist coat or cardigan — just be sure to have the fit snug and the hood neatly hung at the back of neck. Do wear it as an off-duty jacket. Team over a basic t-shirt, washed denim and suede boots or sneakers.

wear it as an off-duty jacket. Team over a basic t-shirt, washed denim and suede boots or sneakers. Do learn to layer it. Hoodies are the ultimate ‘meat’ piece in you winter layer sandwich. The parachute silk parka or waterproof mac coat are great options, keeping your hoodie dry in bad weather.

learn to layer it. Hoodies are the ultimate ‘meat’ piece in you winter layer sandwich. The parachute silk parka or waterproof mac coat are great options, keeping your hoodie dry in bad weather. Don’t be afraid to mix high and low pieces together with the hoodie. Smart-cum-casual is the hoodie’s speciality.

be afraid to mix high and low pieces together with the hoodie. Smart-cum-casual is the hoodie’s speciality. Don’t forget the hoodie is a casual piece. As soon as you add it to a formal, semi-formal or smart casual outfit, your look is immediately knocked down the dress code spectrum. That’s not to say it isn’t a good idea, style-wise. Sports wear is here to stay in menswear. Just be aware of event expectations and social acceptances before you decide to wear a hoodie with your tux. Ok, don’t ever do that.

Hoodies With Jeans

A classic combo, the hoodie with jeans will get any man through the chilly weekend chills. Play around with the colour combinations and know that just about any colour combo can work well together here based on the modern denim colour palette on hand.

Hoodie With A Denim Jacket

It’s all about the layering here with the classic hoodie playing backup to the outer denim. There’s a small rule here and that’s contrast. Whilst you could go mono-colour, it’s best to break up the bottom, hoodie and denim jacket with different tones. And if you are going to go one colour, say black for example, make sure there’s different fabric textures thrown in.

Hoodie With A Blazer

We’re heading down the smart casual route now and the versatility of the hoodie is beginning to shine. The secret here is to ensure that the hoodie is the thinner type which won’t add unsightly bulk to the finished look. As always, add contrast for a much cooler appearance on casual Fridays in the office.

Hoodie With A Bomber Jacket

This is streetwear but not like you know it. Modern men’s fashion has revived the bomber jacket and it’s not the perfect companion to the equally iconic hoodie. Contrast, textures and print combinations all work for this look let your imagination go wild. Given the looser nature of bomber jackets, you can opt for a thicker thread of hoodie here.

