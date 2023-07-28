35 Best Men’s Hoodies For Maximum Style & Comfort

Written by Luc Wiesman and Joshua Solomon

The best hoodies for men don’t necessarily have to cost you a small fortune. After all, as long as it’s comfortable, fits well, and has a comfortable and spacious hood then it serves its purpose.

Knowing this certainly makes the search for a new one that much easier, and there are plenty of reasons to have a selection of sizes and colours in your wardrobe. After all, the hoodie has found its way into virtually all corners of modern fashion, with everyone from streetwear hipsters to corporate office workers incorporating them into their daily looks. We can’t think of too many other pieces that seamlessly float between leisure and luxury with such ease.

If you want to read up on the history of this humble piece of clothing and how to style one, check out the sections below. But if you just want to know which are the best hoodies for men right now, you can jump ahead.

Origins Of The Men’s Hoodie

Like most pieces in men’s fashion, the hoodie had humble beginnings. Sportswear label Champion began making sweatshirts in the early 1930s, adding a hood to them to protect athletes and labourers from the elements.

Meanwhile, college sporting teams began pining for warmer apparel to wear during winter, which leads to the hoodie becoming adopted by young America during the sixties. Hip-hop culture soon embraced the hoodie and today it’s become a mainstay in the modern male wardrobe with plenty of designs to choose from.

Hoodie Size and Rules

As a rule to using hoodies to sharpen up your look, your should make sure yours is fitted, i.e. shoulders should be snug, with the sides following the drape of the torso. A billowy body immediately creates a sloppy, weekend dad style.

Best Hoodie Fabrics

Think comfort and never go for a super tight fit. A nicely fitted hoodie is a far better look for dressing up and dressing down.

Cotton jersey is the original (and the best) and is loved by athletes and now urban gents alike. The cotton stops air from penetrating (thus, keeping warm), absorbs sweat, and is breathable when body temperatures warm up underneath. A bit of polyester blended in is fine for added durability but make sure there’s cotton in the mix.