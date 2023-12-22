16 Best Carry-On Luggage Brands For Short-Haul, Overnight, And Weekend Trips In 2024

Looking for the best carry-on luggage for your next trip? Look no further. We’ve rounded up the brands producing some of the best carry-on luggage today, that will make your trip from door to door that much easier.
Of course, luggage brands will cater to every type of traveller. Whether you’re someone who likes to fly premium and wants a carry-on bag to match your sleek exterior, or you just need a simple cabin bag that will happily take a beating when stowed away, these luggage brands have it all.
The best carry-on luggage will make your travelling experience a whole lot more efficient. Get it wrong and you’ll be searching through your entire bag to get your boarding pass looking like a fool at the gate. Getting your luggage right will make travel far more enjoyable and impress not only your colleagues or partner, but you’ll be the envy of other travellers, too.
It can be overwhelming to decide what kind of carry-on luggage you want or need, especially with all the different types of carry-on bags that are available. That’s why we’ve assembled this carefully curated guide to save you all the uncertainty…
What We’re Looking For
To understand our reviews and rankings you need to understand the criteria against which we’re rating these carry-on luggage brands. Here are the main things we’re looking out for when reviewing any suitcase worth its salt:
- Look & Feel: There’s no vanity in admitting that your carry-on is ultimately an essential travel accessory. As such, you want it to look as good as you do, complementing your own energy and aesthetic as you move through the airport, city, and sky.
- Quality & Durability: Not only does your carry-on need to hold up for the duration of your journey — being able to withstand the many unavoidable knocks endured at the hands of baggage handlers and turbulent planes — it also needs the durability to go through this pain again and again, year after year. Is it hard-sided or soft-sided, and which better suits your needs?
- Capacity & Features: It’s important to understand how much can these carry-ons actually hold and what kind of trip are they suited for: an overnight stay, a long weekend, or more. Additionally, what special features do they offer that make your pacing and travelling experience that little bit easier? What dimensions does the bag offer and how does this align with airline policy?
- Price Point: How much all of this going to set you back is a central consideration before any purchase. If it’s pricier than a competitor, what are the benefits you’re actually getting for the additional spend? If it’s cheaper than an alternative, are you missing out on anything? Is the brand skimping on essential features? Or have they simply found the Golden Ratio…
- Warranty: How protected are you if your suitcase goes awry? Is your hard-earned cash at risk from a wobbly wheel or will the brand repair and replace your chosen unit at will? to only does this matter for your wallet but it has massive sustainability impacts too.
Why Trust Us
Put simply, we’ve been reviewing airlines, carry-ons, and every aspect of the travel industry we can find for over a decade…
Our founder Luc Wiesman has been a committed world traveller for as long as he can remember and our resident Travel Editor Finlay Mead is quickly racking up a long list of business class and economy cabins, hotels, and destinations that he’s experienced and dissected for your pleasure and information.
Most important, however, is that we actually bought and tested a number of these bags ourselves and gave them a hands-on test, taking them with us on our various travels to see how they measure up against the rest.
Firm believers in trying before we buy so that consumers can make quick, easy, and savvy purchases, these are our honest, unbiased, and unfiltered views on how these brands perform.
Short For Time? Here Are The Quick Takeaways
|Best Overall Carry-On Brand
|July
|Best Luxury Carry-On Brand
|Rimowa
|Best Australian Carry-On Brand
|Bellroy
|Best Affordable Carry-On Brand
|LEVEL8
|Best Hard-Sided Carry-On Brand
|Samsonite
|Best Duffel Carry-On Brand
|RAINS
July
Pros
- Super secure attache-style locks.
- Stylish exterior with colourful flair.
- Heavy-duty, scuff-resistant design.
- Seamless, silent wheels.
Cons
- Heavy, so maybe better on Qantas then Jetstar
- Pricey… but worth it.
Quick Facts: July Carry-On Trunk
- Price: From A$495
- Origin: Australia
- Dimensions/Capacity: 55cm x 38cm x 22cm / 42L
- Weight: 4kg
- Hard Or Soft Shell: Hard
- Warranty: 5 years
Since entering the fray in 2018, Australian luggage brand July has sought to give the luggage sector — long dominated by legacy behemoths like Samsonite and Rimowa — a much-needed design-centric overhaul.
A classic ‘challenger brand’ if there ever was one, the team at July boasts of reading over 4,000 reviews of their competitor’s products to identify every flaw and less-than-perfect element they could find in order to bring to life a line of suitcases that foresee, forestall, and surpass their predecessors, raising the bar across the industry.
It’s no small task, especially when a central part of their mission was to offer all of this at a more affordable price point than their aforementioned peers, whose products often cost thousands of dollars a piece and, so far as July is concerned, peddle “over-price goods with a short product lifespan”.
If you have the budget, the Carry-On Trunk is our favourite travel product of the year. Sexy, sturdy, and secure it ticks all the boxes when it comes to finding a case that’s perfect for a few days away, whatever your plans or passions.
RELATED: July Luggage Review: Are These Australia’s Best Carry-On Bags?
Away
Pros
- TSA-approved lock.
- Includes leather luggage tag.
- Interior compression system for easier packing.
Cons
- Not the widest colour selection.
Quick Facts: Away The Carry-On
- Price: From A$275
- Origin: New York, USA
- Dimensions/Capacity: 55.1 cm x 34.8 cm x 22.9 cm
- Weight: 3.2kg
- Hard Or Soft Shell: Hard
- Warranty: Lifetime
Away luggage has been developed to be the perfect companion for when you go away.
The brand started out creating what it believes to be the perfect suitcase and has since expanded into other areas of travel bags, designed based on feedback from friends and other travellers.
Their range of carry-on luggage really is one of the best around, as it’s filled with no-nonsense suitcases that will all fit into the overhead cabins of most major airlines. Available in a few different styles and colours, Away’s carry-on luggage all feature 360° spinner wheels and will make travelling a breeze.
Away’s ‘The Carry-On’ case was the first to take on Rimowa at their hard shell luggage game. Not surprisingly, the brand was a massive success. Weighing just 3kg (7.1lbs) it’s a winner for tight-arse airline luggage restrictions.
Horizn Studios
Pros
- Looks so slick.
- One of the sturdiest handles going.
- Water resistant lining.
Cons
- Heavy for its size.
Quick Facts: Horizn M5 Cabin
- Price: From $395
- Origin: Berlin, Germany
- Dimensions/Capacity: 40cm x 55cm x 23cm / 37L
- Weight: 3.4kg
- Hard Or Soft Shell: Hard
- Warranty: Lifetime
Horizn Studios is a Berlin-based luggage brand that manufactures ‘smart’ suitcases and bags for modern travellers. The company has previously collaborated with BMW and NASA for limited edition suitcases, and the company’s current lineup can be personalised via its ID service.
All of Horizn Studios’ carry-on luggage bags are available in multiple colours, feature an aerospace-grade polycarbonate hard-shell, premium water resistant lining, TSA-approved locks, and 360° Japanese spinner wheels. They also all feature a built-in removable charging station so you can charge your electronics on the go.
Samsonite
Pros
- Iconic brand.
- Stress-tested like no other.
- Great body design.
Cons
- Not cheap.
Quick Facts: Samsonite Proxis
- Price: From $450
- Origin: USA
- Dimensions/Capacity: 55 x 35 x 23 cm / 44L
- Weight: 2.2kg
- Hard Or Soft Shell: Hard
- Warranty: Varies
Samsonite is one of the heavyweights in the luggage world. With over 100 years of expertise, the company – founded in Denver, Colorado – has become one of the best around, with luggage options for every traveller, from weekend staycationers to corporate bigwigs.
While all of Samsonite’s carry-on luggage is impressive, if we had to choose a favourite, it’d have to be the Proxis. It represents classic Samsonite design, offering a sleek and suave colour selection, clean lines, and a shell that is ready to receive the various bumps and knocks accrued during transit. The best carry-on bag for the travelling gentlemen.
RELATED: Flying Suitcases And Falling Pianos: The Future Of Luggage Design
Bric's
Pros
- Classy, old world design.
- Luggage tag included.
- TSA approved lock.
Cons
- Expensive.
Quick Facts: The Spinner Trunk
- Price: From $635
- Origin: Como, Italy
- Dimensions/Capacity: 21.7 x 15 x 7.9 in. / 40L
- Weight: 3.2kg
- Hard Or Soft Shell: Hard
- Warranty: 5 year
Bric’s Milano has been one of the best producers of luxurious luggage for travellers since 1952. Founded in Como, Italy, the brand started life handcrafting its bags using genuine Tuscan leather. It’s now instantly recognisable design quickly caught on, allowing Bric’s to become an internationally-renowned brand.
The Spinner Trunk is available in a range of sizes and colours, but the 21-inch Carry On is an ideal carry-on bag for a weekend getaway. Now in its second-generation, this latest model benefits from larger Hinomoto wheels to help you glide through the terminal, a revised handle design for better comfort, and the interior lining now matches the exterior. That exterior, by the way, still gets the leather treatment, allowing you to let other travellers know you’re better than them.
Rimowa
Pros
- The height of luxury.
- Lifetime guarantee.
- So sturdy.
Cons
- Luxury price point.
Quick Facts: Classic Cabin
- Price: From $1525
- Origin: Cologne, Germany
- Dimensions/Capacity: 21.7 x 15.8 x 9.1 in. / 36L
- Weight: 4.3kgs
- Hard Or Soft Shell: Hard
- Warranty: Lifetime
Rimowa is a true heavyweight in the luggage sector, producing high-quality bags since its induction in 1898 in Cologne, Germany. The company’s chosen aesthetic of aluminium-grooved outer shells is a mainstay in airport terminals around the world and is responsible for introducing a number of ‘firsts’ into the luggage segment, replicated or mimicked by other brands since.
Each Rimowa carry-on bag is individually inspected, comes with a 5-year warranty, and features a TSA-approved lock. Available in a wide range of colours and sizes (although all will fit in aeroplane overhead cabins), if you’re after a carry-on bag with high-tech functionality, Rimowa is the only way to go.
Zero Halliburton
Pros
- Accessible price point.
- Unique design.
- High-tech polycarbon shell.
Cons
- Dimensions to capacity ratio isn't ideal.
Quick Facts: International Carry-On Case
- Price: From $455
- Origin: Southern California, USA
- Dimensions/Capacity: 35.6 x 22.9 x 55.9 cm / 35L
- Weight: 3.5kg
- Hard Or Soft Shell: Hard
- Warranty: 5 year
Zero Halliburton is a force to be reckoned with in the world of luggage. Founded by Erle P. Halliburton in the late 1930s, the company was conceived to produce travel cases and briefcases made predominantly from aluminium, making them some of the most durable and rugged around. The briefcase that the President of the United States can use to order a nuclear strike is a modified Zero Halliburton, so you’d be in esteemed company if you invest in your own.
Zero Halliburton has a fantastic range of carry-on luggage, available in multiple styles and colours. All feature the company’s patented Concave Edging which helps deflect any bumps and knocks, TSA-approved locks, and 360° spinner wheels.
Tumi
Pros
- Sleek, black-on-black design.
- Handy external pockets.
- Built-in bumper rails.
Cons
- Heavy.
Quick Facts: Continental Carry On
- Price: From $650
- Origin: Edison, New Jersey
- Dimensions/Capacity: 56 x 23 x 40.5 cm
- Weight: 5.04kg
- Hard Or Soft Shell: Soft
- Warranty: 5 year
American luggage company, Tumi, is popular with business travellers around the globe. Renowned for its black-on-black designs, use of hard-wearing ballistic nylon, and the fact that all luggage bags come with an individual serial number that can be entered into a database to help owners find them if they’re lost.
Tumi has a huge range of carry-on luggage to shop from, all of which will perfectly fit in the overhead cabin of most aeroplanes or even under the seat. All of Tumi’s carry-on bags meet all TSA guidelines, and come in a variety of styles and colours.
FPM Milano
Pros
- Luxurious as they come.
- Aluminium case is light and durable.
- Super quiet wheels.
Cons
- Not cheap.
Quick Facts: BANK SPINNER 53
- Price: From $1850
- Origin: Lombardia, Italy
- Dimensions/Capacity: 53 x 36 x 24.5 cm / 36.6L
- Weight: 5kg
- Hard Or Soft Shell: Hard
- Warranty: 2-5 years
This Italian brand has been making some of the best high-quality leather goods since 1946. While it has now expanded into using other materials, its products are still handmade, ensuring you receive something that is a little bit extra special, and one worth paying top dollar for.
FPM Milano’s carry-on luggage features TSA-approved locks and the quietest wheels in the luggage game. If you’re after some seriously sleek-looking carry-on luggage that might just get you bumped up to first-class, this is the brand for you.
RAINS
Pros
- Very stylish.
- Very lightweight.
- Waterproof.
Cons
- No wheels!
Quick Facts: Hilo Weekend Bag
- Price: From $95
- Origin: Arhaus, Denmark
- Dimensions/Capacity: 27 x 52 x 26cm / 37L
- Weight: 824g
- Hard Or Soft Shell: Soft
- Warranty: 2-year
RAINS is a Danish contemporary lifestyle brand that’s dedicated to creating completely waterproof products that don’t compromise on style. Founded in 2012, the brand is most famous for their raincoats but they have an excellent range of travel bags too.
Who said carry-on luggage had to have wheels? We certainly didn’t. If you have a single-day or quick weekend city break, this RAINS’ Weekend Bag will more than suffice. It’s made from the company’s iconic matte, completely waterproof fabric – up to 8,000mm pressure – and is finished with water-resistant zippers. You only get one large main compartment, so no external pockets, but the lack of them helps to refine the design and provides you with a carry-on bag that’ll easily accompany you from the boardroom to the aeroplane.
Harber London
Pros
- Leather feels luxurious.
- Lots of pockets.
- Artisanal crafting.
Cons
- Short warranty.
- No wheels.
Quick Facts: Leather Weekender Bag
- Price: From $1145
- Origin: London, UK
- Dimensions/Capacity: 28 x 25 x 50 cm / 35L
- Weight: 2kg
- Hard Or Soft Shell: Soft
- Warranty: 1 year
Harber London was founded in 2012 with a desire to produce high-quality, hand-crafted leather goods. In the years that have passed we’d say the company has certainly achieved that (an amazing story when you consider the founders had no idea how to produce leather goods at all). Known for their impeccable wallets and laptop sleeves, Harber London also produces some fine carry-on bags.
One of the best examples is this Leather Weekender bag. With more pockets than you may know what to do with, this carry-on bag has more than enough space to store everything you’d need for a few days away. Super-soft leather with a German microsuede lining will carry your clothes in supreme luxury, this carry-on is available in both classic black and sophisticated chestnut.
WANT Les Essentiels
Pros
- Two-way zips.
- Great design.
- Good capacity for a tote.
Cons
- No wheels.
- Short warranty.
Quick Facts: Hartsfield 2.0 Leather-Trimmed Nylon Weekend Bag
- Price: From $495
- Origin: Montreal, Canada
- Dimensions/Capacity: 62 x 32cm / 30L
- Weight: Unknown
- Hard Or Soft Shell: Soft
- Warranty: 1 year
A Canadian brand founded in 2007, WANT Les Essentiels is a sister brand to WANT Apothecary. The Les Essentiels arm is more fashion-orientated, with a heavy focus on accessories, including wallets and other leather goods. The brand does, however, have an extensive range of bags.
Their Hartsfield 2.0 Weekender Tote is made from organic cotton and provides just enough space to carry everything you need for a few days away. The large internal compartment has an integrated slip pocket to keep essentials to one side. A simple bag for sure, but one that exudes a premium look and feel and will easily stowaway in the cabin onboard a plane.
Bellroy
Pros
- Built-in 16" laptop sleeve.
- Sleek, professional look.
- Sunglass pocket is so handy.
Cons
- Some call it sleek, others may call it a little plain...
Quick Facts: Transit Backpack
- Price: From $169
- Origin: Melbourne, Australia
- Dimensions/Capacity: 53 x 36 x 19 cm / 28L
- Weight: 1.1kg
- Hard Or Soft Shell: Soft
- Warranty: 3 year
Australian brand Bellroy has become renowned for their stylish, modern take on everything from wallets and bags to passport holders and laptop cases. Not to mention its use of sustainable materials in many of its products, too.
Their Transit backpack has been designed specifically for carry-on travel and is essentially a suitcase for your back. Intuitive features such as a fully-opening front section complete with compression straps will keep your clothes organised, while easy to access external pockets will hold your must-have items such as a water bottle and your passport.
ROAM
Pros
- Lifetime warranty AND 100-day trial period.
- 'Nests' with their other products for easy storage.
- Accented design.
Cons
- Some may prefer a metal exterior.
Quick Facts: Carry-On
- Price: From $550
- Origin: New York, United States
- Dimensions/Capacity: 22 x 14.25 x 9 in. / 37L
- Weight: 3.3kg
- Hard Or Soft Shell: Hard
- Warranty: Lifetime
Great design and standout colours would be the best words to describe the luggage that American brand, ROAM, creates.
ROAM’s carry-on suitcases all feature a dual compression board system that increases capacity while holding everything in place, allowing you to maximize the efficiency of both packing compartments, as well as a TSA-approved lock. The best bit about ROAM’s carry-on luggage is that you can create your own custom design by choosing the colours for every part of the suitcase.
Carl Friedrik
Pros
- Lifetime warranty AND 100-day trial period.
- Luxury look and feel without luxury cost.
- Very secure.
Cons
- Heavy-duty look is a bit much.
Quick Facts: The Carry On
- Price: From $445
- Origin: Tuscany, Italy
- Dimensions/Capacity: 37 x 55 x 23 cm / 40L
- Weight: 3.9kg
- Hard Or Soft Shell: Hard
- Warranty: Lifetime
Brothers Niklas and Mattis Oppermann started Carl Friedrik in 2012. The idea was to create quality leather products for the modern man using some of the world’s best artisan producers.
Carl Friedrik’s carry-on luggage is backed by a lifetime warranty, and all feature a lightweight polycarbonate shell, an aluminium frame, TSA-approved locks, and silent 360° Japanese spinner wheels.
LEVEL8
Pros
- Great colours.
- Wide handle much stronger than counterparts.
- Interior compression system.
Cons
- Might be a bit plain for some.
Quick Facts: Voyageur Carry-On
- Price: From $280
- Origin: New York, USA
- Dimensions/Capacity: 38.5 x 25 x 54.5cm / 43L
- Weight: 3.7kg
- Hard Or Soft Shell: Hard
- Warranty: Lifetime
LEVEL8 has a huge range of luggage including carry on suitcases, all of which are suitable for most aeroplane overhead compartments. All feature a TSA-approved lock, ergonomic handle grips, and ultra-quiet 360° wheels. Available in a few different styles and colours, any piece from LEVEL8’s carry-on luggage range is sleek, durable, and will last you for many trips to come.