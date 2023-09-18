Baggage Handler Reveals Why Lost Luggage Is Your Own Fault & How To Avoid It

Written by Finlay Mead

While it’s easy to blame the airline, a recent TikTok video from a Canadian Airport baggage handler sheds light on an unexpected culprit.

We’ve all experienced the sinking feeling of waiting at the baggage carousel, only to realize that our luggage is nowhere to be seen. It’s a traveler’s nightmare, and while it’s easy to blame your carrier, a baggage handler from Ontario has claimed that responsibility may lie a little closer to home…

In this eye-opening exposé, we’ll dive into the TikTok video that’s gone viral and explore why leaving old baggage stickers on your luggage could be contributing to the problem of lost luggage. We’ll also provide you with practical tips on how to avoid this issue and ensure that your bags arrive safely at your destination.

WATCH: The Ontario Airport handler reveals all…

The Lost Luggage Revelation

The revelation comes from an often overlooked source: an actual baggage handler from Ontario Airport who shared his insights through a TikTok video on the airport’s official account. This video has since garnered thousands of views and has travellers around the world questioning their habits.

According to the baggage handler, leaving old baggage stickers on your luggage can lead to confusion within the baggage-sorting machinery at airports. These stickers contain barcodes and information related to your previous flights, including your destination and connecting flights.

When your luggage passes through the automated sorting process, the machinery scans these stickers to determine its destination. If it detects conflicting or outdated information due to old stickers, it can result in your bags being sent in the wrong direction…

Why You Should Care

Lost luggage is not just an inconvenience; it’s a fast-growing problem that can disrupt your entire trip. It might mean arriving at your destination without essential items, causing stress and potentially ruining your travel plans. Additionally, retrieving lost luggage can be a time-consuming process, and in some cases, items may never be recovered.

Beyond the inconvenience, lost luggage can also have financial implications. You may need to replace lost items, which can be costly, and some airlines might offer only limited compensation for lost baggage.

How to Avoid Lost Luggage

Here’s how you can avoid becoming a victim of lost luggage: the most crucial step is to ensure that your luggage is free from old baggage stickers. Before your next flight, thoroughly inspect your suitcase, including the handles and sides, and peel off any stickers from previous journeys. It’s a simple but effective way to prevent confusion during the sorting process.

One commenter summarised the sentiments of many:

People don’t remove old stickers and tags? I thought this was common sense… @ARnyc

The next thing is to always double-check your newly applied stickers: When you check in your luggage, review the baggage tag that the airline attaches to your suitcase. Ensure that it displays the correct destination and flight information for your current journey. If you notice any errors, inform the airline staff immediately.

Finally, to minimize the impact of lost luggage, always carry essential items like medications, travel documents, and valuables in your carry-on bag. This way, even if your checked luggage goes astray, you’ll have the essentials to tide you over until it’s located.

We hope you can save yourself a sticky situation with this surprisingly simple tip from a bagger insider…