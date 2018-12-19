Cover your eyes, child. Lewis Hamilton has a new jacket and it could potentially blind you.

Okay, it’s not that bad. But it is bloody shiny and that’s an understatement considering Hamilton’s penchant for outlandish menswear.

His latest efforts were on full display at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 awards in London. On stage, the 33-year-old Formula One world champion rocked black pants with black leather boots, a black tee and black bomber embellished by what appears to be enough diamonds to buy Tasmania.

The dazzling jacket features a studded design which flows into sparkling silver stripes. Where the hell would any man who isn’t Lewis Hamilton wear this? Who knows. Maybe to a Prince tribute concert.

What’s ironic though is that Hamilton was slammed after he made reference to his childhood home as the “slums” when he was interviewed.

“It really was a dream for us all as a family to do something different. For us to get out of the slums,” he told the presenter on stage.

“Well, not the slums, but to get out of somewhere and do something. We all set our goals very, very high but we did it as a team.”

