Few cities inspire, move and ignite passion like New York City. The culture, art and people make it a must-go destination for any worldly gent. So for those gents, here are the coolest New York hotels to get a well-earned kip in the city that never sleeps.

Downtown

W New York Hotel



The W New York Downtown is an oasis of peace and beauty in the midst of hectic Wall Street life, and it offers guests a little bit of everything. Hungry? Check out the famous BLT Bar & Grill, which redefines pub grub for the chic set. Thirsty? Pay a visit to the Living Room Bar & Terrace. Heading out for a night on the town? Borrow the hotel’s 300-horsepower Acura MDX.

And if staying in is more your style, you can start by admiring the Anemone Chandelier at the entrance, designed by renowned UK light sculptor Bruce Munro.

Book @ Agoda From $172 per night.

Gansevoort Hotel

If the Meatpacking District is your destination look no further than the Gansevoort, one of the hippest hotspots in a city full of hip hotspots. Take in the sunset over the Hudson River from the spectacular rooftop, or relax in the heated pool with underwater music.

For the splurge-seeking guests, the luxurious Duplex Penthouse comes complete with a Jacuzzi, fireplace, pool table and balcony with river view. For travellers looking for a more wallet-friendly experience, many of the hotel’s 187 guestrooms and 23 suites offer seating nooks in bay windows, step out balconies, and dramatic views of the city and the Hudson.

Book @ Agoda From $189 per night.

The James New York

The James New York brings locally-inspired, community-focused, and environmentally-thoughtful accommodations to the urban jungle of NYC. Outdoor spaces like the Urban Garden and rooftop pool deck bring the great outdoors to the luxury hotel experience, and the modern-but-warm décor reflects the hotel’s commitment to the environment.

The James also shows its dedication to the creative neighbourhood it calls home by featuring the original works of a range of local artists, both prominent and up-and-coming. Be sure to check out the innovative toast bar in the David Burke Kitchen, where you can dine on homemade sweet and savory “pop tarts” that elevate the word “snack” to new heights.

Book @ Agoda From $225 per night.

The Standard, High Line



The Standard, High Line sets “the standard” for luxury accommodation in the Big Apple. The breathtaking Empire Suite features custom white lacquered walls, black shag carpeting, a window-side deep-soaking bathtub that looks onto the Empire State Building, and unbeatable views of Midtown and Greenwich Village. Or check into the Liberty Suite, which includes an extra large seven-foot round platform bed and a tea-cup bathtub for two.

If you ever want to venture outside of your opulent digs, you can pay a visit to the nearby trendy Meatpacking District, the delectable Standard Grill, or the outdoor Biergarten underneath the High Line.

Book @ Agoda From $190 per night.

Dream Downtown

Described as “A show-stopper. A bombshell. A knockout. A perfect 10”, Dream Downtown is a must-stay if you’re heading to New York for business or pleasure. Dream’s PH-D Rooftop Lounge is the ultimate penthouse party, while the hotel’s Bodega Negra Restaurant is your little taste of south-of-the-border and you’ll find a ‘cool Britannia’ vibe at Dream Downtown’s intimate subterranean speakeasy, the Electric Room.

Just outside the Dream’s doors lies downtown New York, Chelsea Market, The High Line and The West Village, making it the perfect place to discover what the city has to offer in style.

Book @ Agoda From $166 per night.

SIXTY Lower East Side

If you’re keen to get stuck into downtown Manhattan’s vibrant New Renaissance in food, art, live music and nightlife, then SIXTY LES is the place to stay while you’re in the Big Apple.

Evoking the ‘youthful spirit of its all-hours neighbourhood-an indie-vibed district’, industrial chic SIXTY features plenty of art e.g. an Andy Warhol visage in the pool and gritty images from iconic photographer Lee Friedlander illuminating bedroom headboards, plus plenty of vibrant drinking and dining spots like Above Allen rooftop bar and the award-winning Blue Ribbon Sushi Izakaya and Beer Garden. If you fancy yourself a bit of a cool kid, you need to check this out stat.

Book @ Agoda From $165 per night.

Midtown

Andaz 5th Avenue



For literature lovers, it doesn’t get better than the Andaz 5th Avenue. Located directly across the street from the famed New York Public Library and Bryant Park, this luxurious Manhattan getaway features loft-like interior spaces with striking minimalist design and a façade of floor-to-ceiling glass that echoes the aesthetic of the nearby library.

All accommodations undergo a meticulous 6-step process to reduce airborne particles, minimise the presence of potential irritants, and ensure that they are hypo-allergenic. There’s even a free mini-bar.

Book @ Agoda From $325 per night.

The Chatwal

This landmark Stanford White-designed building used to house the Lamb’s Club, the theatre club that was once home to Charlie Chaplin and W.C. Fields. These days, the Chatwal stays true to its 1930s Deco legacy while adding touches of modern sophistication.

The walls of the club still stand, now in the form of the Lamb’s Club Bar and Restaurant, and inside the rooms you’ll find bespoke cocktail sets and menus, custom Chatwal playing cards, and backgammon sets. The Chatwal is the perfect blend of old New York elegance and modern grandeur.

Booking @ Agoda From $520 per night.

The NoMad Hotel

New York’s NoMad Hotel is housed in a turn of the century Beaux-Arts building that has been fully restored to its original grandeur with interiors by French designer Jacques Garcia, making it a fresh take on the classic grand hotels of Europe with a bit of New York sensibility.

As well as some pretty Instagram-worthy suites, NoMad offers elegant dining options from the boys behind the Michelin three-star rated Eleven Madison Park and some pretty spectacular events, like an intimate evening of magic, mystery and deception with The Magician, Dan White, and the hotel’s annual Masquerade Ball.

Book @ Mr and Mrs Smith From $266 per night.

Upper East Side

The Mark

The Mark has certainly left its mark. Housed inside a beautiful 1927 landmark building, The Mark blends history with avant-garde design. As the brainchild of legendary French designer Jacques Grange, no aspect of The Mark, no matter how small, is neglected.

A jewel-box boutique offers a range of specially commissioned goods, while the house staff wear clothing designed for the hotel by Turnbull & Asser of London. Artworks and furnishings are commissioned by Pierre Passebon, owner of the noted Galerie du Passage in Paris, and include pieces by Paul Mathieu, Todd Eberle, and Karl Lagerfeld.

Book @ Agoda From $629 per night.

Hôtel Plaza Athénée New York

Smack bang between Park and Madison Avenue you will find Hotel Plaza Athénée, a luxury boutique hotel that has been a home away from home to royalty, world leaders, celebrities, executives, and discerning travellers.

Elegant and refined, classic French-inspired style meets Upper East Side chic at Plaza Athénée. Hand-painted murals, Italian marble, French antiques and luxe furnishings make up the 143-room hotel. Plaza Athénée also offers the Spa Valmont for a bit of R&R, the gold-domed Arabelle restaurant for fine dining and Bar Seine for sophisticated cocktails.

Book @ Booking.com From $347 per night.

The Lowell Hotel

For a boutique hotel that’s all about understated cool, the Lowell is your Upper East Side must-stay. With only 47 suites and 27 deluxe rooms, The Lowell is reminiscent of a chic and private townhouse.

Designed by world-renowned interior designer Michael Smith, The Lowell’s 17th floor Penthouse Suite is pretty deluxe. With a choice of 2 or 3 bedrooms, 4 private terraces, 3 bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, a dining conservatory and a master bathroom with hand-painted DeGournay wallpaper from Italy and a deep soaking marble bathtub, it is truly a room fit for a magnificent bastard.

Book @ Booking.com From $678 per night.

Upper West Side

6 Columbus

Fusing 1960s modernist décor with 21st-century sensibilities and stylish accommodation, 6 Columbus is just a stone’s throw from NYC’s Columbus Circle, Central Park, and the city’s iconic skyscrapers.

At 6 Columbus you can take in the city from your suite balcony or take in-bedroom cues from the sensuous photography of Guy Bourdin. Or, if you want to sate your appetite for culinary artistry, you can check out the premium sake, sashimi, and Asian fried chicken at the intimate Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill.

Book @ Agoda From $135 per night.

Mandarin Oriental

Offering a bird’s eye view of the city, Mandarin Oriental features 198 rooms and 46 spacious suites in a buzzing Manhattan setting. Acclaimed gourmet cuisine from Asiate, cocktails at MObar, VIP spa treatments and a Thai Yoga Room make Mandarin Oriental the perfect place to experience what New York’s Upper West Side has to offer.

The best part? Mandarin Oriental offers a 5-star experience for your dog. Yes, that’s right. The hotel’s special pup program includes luxurious dog beds, food and water bowls, pet sitters and a grooming service.

Book @ Agoda From $858 per night.

Arthouse Hotel

Described as “marrying comfort with cutting-edge design, sophisticated style and whimsical fun”, Arthouse Hotel blends vintage charm with contemporary art, music, energy and comfort.

Arthouse Hotel is ideal for business or leisure, combining the dynamic qualities of urban loft-style living with best-in-industry services and amenities in a boutique setting. From locally-inspired original artwork to contemporary custom furnishings, private outdoor balconies and trendsetting dining, Arthouse Hotel is for the edgy New York traveller.

Book @ Agoda From $213 per night.