Men Reveal The “Struggles” Of Being A Poor Guy Dating A Rich Girl

Some call it living the dream, others call it a living nightmare. From $12,000 per month trust fund payouts to a rich girl’s parents buying clothes for the boyfriend to look more presentable in public, Reddit users have today revealed some of the modern plights of dating a rich girl.

In theory, whether it’s male or female, everyone’s pondered the idea of dating a rich person at one point in their life. Some of the more expected social trappings are evident in these stories, but it’s the intrinsic psyche of rich people that really add a bit of intrigue to this conversation.

Some of these insights may actually even surprise you. Or turn you off from going near people with money.

Just Because You’re Rich, Doesn’t Mean You’re An A$$hole

Surprise. Quite a few Redditors actually gave their past rich partners a good wrap. One user, Xyko13, explained that he was never quite sure exactly how rich his girlfriend was at the time, but “when she went for the holidays, if she wanted to say, stay in Shanghai and then go to Beijing later, she didn’t have to look at hotels or Airbnb, she just had to make sure she grabbed the right set of keys. It was weird.”

Xyko13 also explained that the girl he dated wasn’t dripping with designer clothes and got around in a fuel efficient compact car.

“She was a super sweet, down to earth girl. Biggest heart in the world, very hard working, and acted like a child in a candy shop everywhere she went. I think the biggest strain came when we would eat together. For me, money was tight and the best way to stretch my college scholarship money was to cook meals in bulk. Before she met me, she ate out literally every single meal.”

After some time his girlfriend adjusted to a more frugal lifestyle and settled for forking out for their groceries whilst he cooked the meals as a form of pay back.

User PforPanchetta511 experienced something similar with his one-time rich girlfriend whose dad was (seriously) a lawyer.

“Honestly? They were great people to be around,” he says. “They were old money and not snotty or overly pretentious. Yes they had a big ass old house and drove quality (not overly flashy) cars. Yes they had whatever they wanted but not at all in a ‘look at me’ type way.”

“I on the other hand was DIRT POOR!!! I mean in the early 90’s grunge was a blessing for me because I looked like that already. But her parents didn’t care and were always very welcoming. Her mom even took me to my first punk show. I guess it’s true when they say cash screams and wealth whispers.”

The Unassuming Leech

Naturally, there’s the good, the bad and the ugly. And then there’s the perennially spoilt.

User madevilfish lived in a rich area of the bay area.

“My GF at the time was very rich for this already wealthy area. But she truly had no concept of money. Her trust fund payout was $12,000 a month. Her family bought her a brand new Porsche because her car was a five year old BMW M5.”

“It was honestly like dating an alien. Any issues I had in everyday life were just so far out of her life experience.”

She May Leave Your Poor A$$ For Someone Wealthier

She may be the best girlfriend in the world but sometimes even that’s not enough to keep a relationship going. User Runlikehell67 had it pretty tough according to his tango with a rich girl. The hardest thing he experience in the relationship was keeping up with her lifestyle.

“She wanted to go on European trips, expensive vacations, expensive restaurants. She made very good money and I was limited in my funds and had to spread it out. I couldn’t just fly to the Caribbean at the drop of a hat. So, in turn, she left me for a guy who could.”

“The thing is, I have money, a great career and we dated for 2+ years and had a great time while together; we did a lot stuff. As a matter of fact, she was probably the best GF I had ever had but the underlying thing was that no matter what I always felt this feeling of not being enough.”

Runlikehell67 notes that her salary in the six figure region was more than double his.

“In the end she admitted to wishing I had more financial freedom and that it bothered her. It hurt like hell to hear something so personally insulting from someone I loved. So she found someone who was in her tax bracket, so to speak.”

Ouch.

Her Family Can Be Image Conscious

One user named Onett didn’t just date a rich girl, he also dated a senator’s daughter in high school which would bring with it unique set of requisites.

“Everything was about keeping up appearances and we had to be careful where we went in public and stuff like that. Her parents offered to get me nicer clothes to wear when we went to dinner in public but I felt weird about it. Relationship didn’t last long, I’m not good at being political.”

Perceived Distinction Of A ‘Crisis’

And finally we have the rich persons bubble. The definition of a dilemma is often reflected by one’s own experiences.

A user named Supreme0verl0rd experienced this first hand as a self-proclaimed “dirt poor college student dating a wealthy girl”.

“The most frustrating thing for me was that our definition of a crisis was so different. From month-to-month I would literally not know whether I could afford my rent or be able to put gas in my car and she would be freaking out about some (to me) minor social issue or whether a store carried a fashion brand she liked.”

“It definitely made things difficult and I had to remember that it’s your perspective that dictates what is a crisis and what isn’t. It was honestly a lesson I’ve tried to remember over the years.”

User SethRogen-Not says that the biggest struggle for him was “how out of touch she was with everyday money issues”.

“I dated a girl in college that came from a VERY wealthy family (Texas oil money). Like, she flew from Dallas to Florida (where we went to school) in her daddy’s business jet. That kinda rich.”

He recalls a situation where his car was damaged in a parking lot.

“I was totally upset about it. She was like, ‘It’s ok, you can just get a new one!’ She had no concept of how insurance or deductibles work and she didn’t understand that I could not simply go out and get it fixed right away.”

Even rock concerts weren’t off limits. His girlfriend wanted him to fly to Miami to see U2 with her.

“She had front row tickets. I couldn’t go because I had to work. She didn’t understand that my boss would not give a shit about how cool it would be to see U2 (this was before they sucked).”

