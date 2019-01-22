THE PLAYBOOK FOR THE MODERN MAN, SIGN UP NOW

Montblanc Reimagine The 1858 Collection For The Wild

Made for the adventurer.

The year is 2019 and the collection is the 1858 by Montblanc. For SIHH 2019 the watchmaker unveiled a trio of watches inspired by the the greatest outdoor adventures.

A striking pairing of green and bronze adorns the 1858 Automatic, the 1858 Automatic Chronograph and the 1858 Geosphere. The fine combination takes the original DNA of the Minerva pocket watches of the 1920s and 30s and brings it into the contemporary thanks to a sturdy bronze case with a touch of lightness in the titanium case back engraved with the Mont Blanc mountain.

All three pieces come with a French hand-woven NATO strap in matching khaki green to coincide with the dial.

1858 Geosphere Movement

Case: 42mm bronze
Movement: MB 29.25 Automatic
Dial: Green
Functions: Hours, minutes, date, worldtime with northern hemisphere disc with day and night indication at 12 o’clock and southern hemisphere disc with day and night indication at 6 o’clock
Power Reserve: 42 hours
Water Resistant: 100m
Strap: Green NATO

1858 Automatic

Case: 40mm stainless steel
Movement: MB 24.15 Automatic
Dial: Green
Functions: Hours, minutes
Power Reserve: 38 hours
Water Resistant: 100m
Strap: Green NATO

1858 Automatic Chronograph

Case: 42mm stainless steel
Movement: MB 25.11 Automatic Chronograph
Dial: Green
Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds, chronograph counters
Power Reserve: 48 hours
Water Resistant: 100m
Strap: Green NATO

