Montblanc Reimagine The 1858 Collection For The Wild

The year is 2019 and the collection is the 1858 by Montblanc. For SIHH 2019 the watchmaker unveiled a trio of watches inspired by the the greatest outdoor adventures.

A striking pairing of green and bronze adorns the 1858 Automatic, the 1858 Automatic Chronograph and the 1858 Geosphere. The fine combination takes the original DNA of the Minerva pocket watches of the 1920s and 30s and brings it into the contemporary thanks to a sturdy bronze case with a touch of lightness in the titanium case back engraved with the Mont Blanc mountain.

All three pieces come with a French hand-woven NATO strap in matching khaki green to coincide with the dial.

1858 Geosphere Movement

Case: 42mm bronze Movement: MB 29.25 Automatic Dial: Green

Functions: Hours, minutes, date, worldtime with northern hemisphere disc with day and night indication at 12 o’clock and southern hemisphere disc with day and night indication at 6 o’clock Power Reserve: 42 hours

Water Resistant: 100m

Strap: Green NATO

1858 Automatic

Case: 40mm stainless steel Movement: MB 24.15 Automatic Dial: Green

Functions: Hours, minutes Power Reserve: 38 hours

Water Resistant: 100m

Strap: Green NATO

1858 Automatic Chronograph

Case: 42mm stainless steel Movement: MB 25.11 Automatic Chronograph Dial: Green

Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds, chronograph counters Power Reserve: 48 hours

Water Resistant: 100m

Strap: Green NATO