Piaget’s Latest Limited Edition Luxury Sports Watch Goes Green

The luxury sports watch segment is a hotly contested one so for 2019 Piaget to took a risk by giving their Polo S model a new splash of green.

The standout model features the simple hours, minutes, seconds and date window format in a stainless steel housing. Where the detail comes in is via a cushioned shaped dial with horizontal groove detailing. The bezel meanwhile has a brushed steel finish which is a nice contrast to the polished 42mm case.

Like the blue, silver and anthracite version, the green version also wears SuperLuminova coated indexes and hands for low light legibility.

Piaget will only offer 500 examples of the Polo S in green which also comes with a matching green leather alligator strap.

Case: 42mm stainless steel with satin finish on the bezel

Dial: Gree

Movement: 1110P automatic

Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds, date

Water resistance: 100m