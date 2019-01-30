TAG Heuer Becomes The First Watchmaker To Revolutionise The Tourbillon

TAG Heuer have lived up to their avant-garde reputation by becoming the first Swiss watchmaker to revolutionise the illustrious tourbillon mechanism. The latest Carrera Calibre Heuer 02 Tourbillon which debuted at this year’s SIHH came equipped with a carbon composite hairspring – a vital component of any tourbillon watch which was previously crafted from either Elinvar (iron alloy) or silicon.

Fundamentally the advantages of this new carbon-based component will see a hairspring that isn’t affected by gravity or shock. According to TAG Heuer, this allows time keeping to be much more accurate alongside the superior thermal behaviour of the material. It’s also easier for their watchmakers to assemble when compared to the conventional hairspring materials.

So how did TAG Heuer do it? Via an in-house patented process which sees a the carbon hairspring made from gas that leaves behind a nanoscopic (one million times smaller than a millimetre) hexagonal pattern on the material. The pursuit of innovation doesn’t stop there. TAG Heuer have equipped their latest Carrera with a black titanium case paired with a forged carbon bezel and fluoro green detailing to make for one hell of a statement.

The striking external design of the watch actually draws from the internal mechanics of the piece. A multilayer dial and movement combination features sandblasted and fine-brushed hexagons to make for an intriguing face. flip the watch around and you’ll find the same hexagonal patterns on the oscillating mass which has been treated with black PVD.

The watch has been built to meet the COSC chronometer classification standards and marks an unexpected welcome to the future of tourbillon watches. More importantly, it bridges the gap between traditional watchmaking craftsmanship and today’s state-of-the-art innovations.

Specifications

Reference: CAR5A8K.FT6172

Case: 45mm black PVD titanium with forged carbon bezel

Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds, chronograph

Dial: Openwork/carbon

Power reserve: 65 hours

Water Resistance: 100 meters

Strap: Black calfskin strap and rubber strap