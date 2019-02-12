His name is Shawn Mendes and he’s here to prove to men around the world that loud doesn’t necessarily need to mean better. Simply choosing the most difficult tuxedo colour to wear is.

The GRAMMYS is renowned for bringing out some of the most audacious looks in menswear (we’ve included a photo of Swae Lee as reference), but as musician Shawn Mendes has proven time and time again, keeping it clean can also be a damn flattering look for guys.

At the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles Mendes stepped out on the red carpet in a striking royal blue tuxedo pared down to perfection. No bow tie, no tie. Just big fat contrasting lapels, a black dress shirt partially unbuttoned, black leather boots and a bit of masculine jewellery. No gimmicks, all class.

What else can we say, gents? If you ever need proof of how to pull off a decent smart casual look that stands out for all the right reasons, this is how to do it.

And it wouldn’t be the first time he’s done something similar.

RELATED: Shawn Mendes Broke All The Rules In A Two-Toned Suit