Much like perfume and cologne, scented candles create a signature. They personalize your living space (or man cave) by making it your own. The kind of scented candle you choose not only tells a lot about your person, but it also sets the mood of a room. Choose well and you’ll be king of your lair. Choose wrong and you suffer the consequence of a bad impression.
A scent evokes emotion so begin your selection with the end in mind. Consider the occasion, the venue, and time of day. And if you can, go with a smell that complements your own bottled potion. This can be a handy strategy, more so if the objective is to set your signature scent in stone.
Selecting can be a tedious task, so we rounded up the best scented candle brands for men so you can save time and focus on things that matter.
D.S. & DURGA
A Brooklyn based label founded by David and Kavi Moltz. Their scents are original, storied, and inspired by nature, art, and everyday objects. Get their cool (literally and figuratively) Big Sur candle that hints of minty eucalyptus and wet wood. Products are in unique packaging so unboxing is an experience.
Jo Malone
Established in 1993, British brand Jo Malone is known for their rich and potent perfumes and room candles. The choices are vast, but we like this standout cologne candle with a unique smell derived from dark tree resin. Notes include citrus and wood.
Tom Ford
Tom Ford is a designer synonymous to sleek sexy style. Today, he owns a global brand that offers multiple product lines, including premium candles for men with elegant packaging. The Amber Absolute has hints of vanilla, smoke, and wood – a heady mix that’s warm and ideal for your bathroom.
Maison Margiela
Paris-based Maison Margiela offers everything from haute couture pieces to fragrance. This By The Fireplace candle is clean, subtle, and straightforward. The scent is reminiscent of a warm and cozy fireplace in winter. We think this is worth stocking up as a regular.
Byredo
If you like basketball, then you’ll strike a kinship with Swedish cult brand, Byredo. Owned by former basketball pro and art school graduate Ben Gorham, Byredo’s scents are inspired by experiences and memories. The Bibliotheque candle will give you hints of leather and patchouli, coupled with subtle fruity notes.
Ralph Lauren Home
We are no stranger to Ralph Lauren. We grew up knowing the all-American label. His latest home line includes impressive pieces that are clean and minimal. For starters, this Bedford Holiday candle – infused with warm currant, juniper, and evergreen – will serve you well if you’re hosting a shindig.
Tom Dixon
More known for designing furniture and lighting, Tom Dixon also has a compelling collection of home ware and scented products. The smell of this industrial-looking candle is reportedly an ‘olfactory equivalent to a stroll through Hyde Park’. The copper case also makes it a great living room accessory.
BULY 1803
BULY 1803 is a heritage brand that goes way back to about 200 years ago. While their product philosophy is not entirely unique, the unique packaging is what sets them apart. It’s masculine, old-world inspired, and nothing like you’ve ever seen. Start with this spring-scented Pater Mateos candle.
Tiipoi
Indian label Tiipoi prides itself in handcrafted products that showcase the works of India. It’s a lifestyle brand with a surprisingly minimalist feel, considering the origin. Proudly showcasing such elements is the Dakshin candle, which has a musky, industrial fragrance with notes of tar, oakmoss, and patchouli.
19-69
19-69 is a fairly young Swedish fragrance label with a growing cult following. They have a slim line-up of perfumes and candles aimed at both the X and Y segments. We can only assume this singular kind of focus is what’s making the brand stay strong. Try the Capri candle. It’s fresh, light, and edgy.
Norden Goods
Founded by Erika and Pete Panciera of California, Norden Goods is a brand that cares about heritage. Each product is inspired by an experience, and each is thoughtfully crafted to last generations. This trio candle set is a must-try, as it allows you to enjoy different notes.
Baxter of California
Baxter of California has been making grooming essentials since the 60s. They offer razors, toiletries, and a few home items. Try the White Wood Number 1, which is part of the brand’s 3-candle series. It has a warm woodsy scent with hints of patchouli, oakmoss, rum, and amber.
L:a Bruket
L:a Bruket is Swedish born and bred. They offer high-quality organic face, body, and home products that utilize all-natural ingredients sourced from the surrounding western coast of Sweden. Try the candle infused with coriander and mint leaves. It produces a therapeutic aroma that relieves anxiety and improves focus.
Illumination House
Illumination House is all about the art of making scented candles. The brand launched in 2015 and takes pride in the way they create candles – all well thought-out and meticulously handmade in London. You can start with this sweet and spicy Dinner candle. It makes for a great conversation starter.
Diptyque
Diptyque is a Parisian label born in the 60s. Creating perfumes and scented candles is their specialty, and this is evident in their products. This handmade Baies candle has a rich fragrance from a blend of sweet rose and warm blackcurrant. Use it for an inviting atmosphere.
Cire Trudon
If you want to feel like a royal, then a candle from Cire Trudon would be it. The French label has been making candles since the time of Napoleon Bonaparte. Our choice: the Solix Rex – minty, citrus, with a hint of cedar wood. Plus, the packaging is opulent enough to turn it into a centrepiece.
Cap d'Arsène
Cap d’Arsène was launched in 2017 with the goal of redefining beach essentials. They offer luxurious beach towels, totes, and scented candles. Yes, there is such a thing as a poolside candle. We like the Sable Cypres, with a refreshing fragrance of marine and pine.