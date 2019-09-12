These $178 Men’s Sneakers Are The Smartest Way To Handle Winter’s Worst

Whilst white is most definitely the colour of choice for summer sneakers, they won’t last long in wet, cold winters. The use of black leather and hardy waxed laces will keep these sneakers looking good and your feet protected throughout the winter months. Not only will this black look better with some grime on it but it will suit the darker clothes typically worn in winter.

You might think the low cut isn’t ideal for winter but, pair them with some long socks and not only will they look great with jeans, chinos and any other pair of trousers but you’ll be protected from the cold and wind. Not to mention their sleek, clean silhouette will keep you looking sharp no matter what your wearing, something most other winter shoes don’t offer.

The Low 1 performs on every angle you could possibly scrutinise a sneaker on and they enable you to continue wearing sneakers throughout the winter months. You can score a pair from Oliver Cabell for $178, a bargain considering the quality, versatility and timeless style of the shoe.

Shop Oliver Cabell Sneakers $178

