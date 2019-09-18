John Waters once said “If you go home with somebody and they don’t have books, don’t f*** them” and it was as true then as it is now. Even in an age where we read everything off the devices in our hands, people use books as a gauge of who you are. A girl is always going to be more impressed by a book in your apartment than the website you want her to read on your phone.

Books symbolise an intellectual and sophisticated person and these style books will help you dress the part too. Men’s style books will help you avoid all of those avoidable mens fashion fails like white socks with black shoes and neverwear items like cargo pants and crocs. You may think you know what to avoid but guaranteed there are some mistakes you let slip in.

More importantly though, they will make you a master on the fashion rules like how to wear a suit and how to dress for the occasion. Rules are made to be broken though, for instance did you know that sneakers are no longer just for the gym? Even pairing black and navy is no longer taboo. But you can’t break the rules until you know them inside and out.

There is always a temptation to buy a nice photography book, it’s hard to beat images of the beach or cities on your coffee table. But books should be more than just pictures on your table, they should be conversation pieces. What better way to spark a conversation than men’s style plus it will impress whoever you have over.

If you want to be a stylish man you need these books that offer everything from style icons, to suits, etiquette and accessories. There’s no reason why you shouldn’t be the most stylish man on the block and after reading these you just may be.